Applications

SwimE – swim entries, swim times, swim comparison

SwimE is a bit of a niche application and, is that it is intended for swimmers. What can be done with this application is to count the workouts and be able to control the physical power that is generated.

90X Photo Lab Editor Pro

90X Photo Lab Editor Pro is an application for photo editing. The interesting thing about this application is that it has quite interesting preset effects such as Neon effects.

Image to Text OCR

This application is designed to convert images into text, so it is very interesting for those users who want to pass information quickly.

Gallery

If you are looking for a gallery with a simple and minimalist design, Gallery is the application you need on your mobile and, the best thing about this app is its simple design and its good operation.

Games

Hook

Hook is a puzzle game with a design that resembles a lock and in which you have to solve the maze to go to the next level.

Epic Heroes War – Premium

Epic Heroes War is an RPG action game in which we have a main character who must be leveled up in order to overcome the different battles.

Defender Battle Premium

Defender Battle Premium is a classic tower defense game so the basic mechanics of this title are defending a position from hordes of constant enemies.

Shadow of Death: Dark Knight

Shadow of Death: Dark Knight is an action game in which we get into the shoes of a murderer who has to eliminate different objectives in order to overcome the different levels.

Freelancer Simulator Inc: Game Dev Money Clicker

If you’ve always wanted to know what it’s like to be registered as a freelancer, Freelancer Simulator Inc is the game you need. In this title you will put yourself in the shoes of a person who is self-employed and has to comply with all legal obligations.

