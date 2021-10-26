Seasonal changes radically affect the landscape, flora and fauna. And it also affects us human beings.

As living beings that we are, each season produces a series of benefits and harms in our body.

Climatic and atmospheric threats that directly affect our health, and they can cause diseases if we don’t prevent them, or we don’t protect ourselves.

Some are very well known, like the cold or the rain, but others are more subtle, and will surprise you. These are the effects of autumn on your health, according to the ActiveBeat website.

Flu and colds

Used to the summer heat, it takes a while for our bodies to adapt to autumn temperatures.

Especially in early fall, hot days alternate with colder ones. Or hot during the day, and cold at night.

It is a perfect environment for cause colds and, in weakened immune systems, the flu.

Hair loss

Men accuse him more, but in this age everyone’s hair falls out more.

If it is weakened, it will be even more severe, and more difficult to recover.

Migraines and headaches

In autumn there are changes in barometric pressure that affect people with a tendency to suffer from migraines and headaches.

They cannot be avoided, so these people have to be forewarned.

Slightly raise the tension

With the arrival of the cold the heart increases the heart rate to keep the body warm.

This makes raise the tension slightly. People with hypertension need to be checked more often.

Increase blood sugar

Cold and low pressure fronts increase the viscosity of the blood, and with them blood sugar levels.

Diabetics need to be monitored more closely.

Joint pain

Cold and barometric changes affect fluid pressure at bone junctions. That is, to the joints: elbows, knees, wrists, neck …

This change causes bone and muscle aches, especially in old injuries, before storms.

You feel lonelier

The cold and rainy weather, and the shorter days, increase the feeling of loneliness.

Studies have shown that calls to family and friends increase in autumn, more than in other seasons.

Asthma attacks increase

Some studies have shown that on days of lightning storms, asthma attacks increase.

The cold environment, inflamed respiratory tracts and humidity favor these attacks in people with this disease.

Increased libido

Luckily, not everything was going to be bad …

Many people think that sexual activity wakes up in the spring, but it also happens in the fall.

The brain secretes more dopamine, and we are more predisposed to maintain loving relationships.