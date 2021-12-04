

Americans are quitting en masse and have the idea of ​​continuing to do so until they get a better job.

Photo: Mikhail Nilov / .

A new Indeed study revealed why Americans are participating in the “Great Resignation,” the “Great Reorganization,” or the “Great Fulfillment,” which is how it is known. massive resignation of workers seeking new and better job opportunities, published Business Insider.

The consultancy questioned just over 1,000 people who voluntarily quit at least two jobs since March 2020.

With the pandemic, some workers resigned for fear of the coronavirus; for problems with the care of children; and others lost their jobs at the beginning of the pandemic due to the closure of businesses and the reduction of business activities.

Then, for six months in a row, workers quit at record highs, causing a labor shortage as companies scramble for employees who appear to be in the process. looking for more flexibility, better salaries, benefits, security measures or satisfaction.

In Indeed’s new survey, 92% said that “The pandemic made them feel that life is too short to stay in a job that they are not passionate about”.

Anthony Klotz, an organizational psychologist and author of the term “Great Resignation,” commented to Insider about workers leaving their jobs en masse: “From organizational research, we know that when human beings come into contact with death and disease in their lives, makes them step back and ask existential questions“.

For Klotz, in many cases, those reflections cause changes in life.

People are not only leaving their jobs, they are also taking advantage to change industries. According to Indeed, the 85% of job seekers seek a job outside of their current industry. And for 97% of them, the pandemic was the reason that prompted them to change careers.

“While Covid created uncertainty for many, it created opportunities for employees to switch to industries where remote work, flexibility, and higher wages are more prevalent and allowed them to pursue professional passions“Said Scott Bonneau, vice president of global talent attraction at Indeed.

Bonneau noted that “Changing jobs frequently for a short period can also create a lot of uncertainty”, due to the fact that the person does not feel satisfied with the new job or because of their entry into a company that does not meet their standards.

However, Indeed found that about 75% of those who changed jobs stated that accepted their new jobs knowing they were temporary while continuing to search for the right permanent place.

