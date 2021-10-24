10/24/2021 at 9:00 PM CEST

Getafe and Celta They will meet this Monday at the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum wrapped in an aura of sports crisis that they will try to leave behind with a victory over ninety minutes that will be key in the future of both teams.

Both the men of Quique Sánchez Flores and those of Eduardo Coudet need a boost of morale that can only come in the form of three points. Even more so those of Quique, who still do not know the victory after nine days and are the bottom of the category.

The Getafe coach will make his debut in front of his audience after directing the azulón club for the first time last day against Levante at the Ciudad de Valencia Stadium. Its premiere was not bad, added a point after drawing 0-0, but, due to his situation, it was clearly insufficient.

At the moment, he accumulates in the classification two points out of 27 possible. The other, he got it against Real Sociedad two days ago and now he cannot fail. He has to win yes or yes so as not to see salvation from afar. For Getafe, the duel against Celta is almost like a final.

In its debut with Quique on the bench, the southern Madrid team at least managed to keep a clean sheet and showed a defensive strength that had not been seen by Getafe for a long time. The system of accumulating midfielders in the center of the field worked for Quique (up to four), and balance returned to a group that lacked it this course.

However, Getafe still does not bite up. He has only scored three goals and without success in the rival goals, it will be almost an impossible mission to leave the relegation places. Quique, with some important casualties that could fix that mess, will have to continue with an eleven that, except in the figure of Sandro Ramírez, he lacks a goal.

Players who could give depth on the wings such as Victor Machín “Vitolo” or the Czech Jakub Jankto, are still in the infirmary. He joins both Jaime Mata, a guaranteed goal in past seasons and who has not yet recovered completely of a physical discomfort. All three will probably be recovered sooner rather than later.

The Uruguayan Erick Cabaco will not be able to play either, another of the casualties that Quique will have to count on and that will affect the center of the defense. The rest of the template will be available and It is probable that Getafe will play with the same eleven that scratched a tie last day.

Celta is also obliged to react at the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum to avoid the first crisis of the “Coudet era”, after winning only two games in the first nine days, in which he showed a worrying scoring drought, magnified by the low form of Iago Aspas.

With a single goal in their last three games, the one signed by Denis Suárez in the discount of the match against Granada that marked the first victory in Balaídos, Celta need to recover the punch that they exhibited last season under the direction of the Argentine coach, who has equaled the numbers that They cost Óscar García Junyent his job in November 2020.

The first “final” of the championship against the bottom will be played the celestial team without the Peruvian international Renato Tapia, a fundamental piece for Coudet because of the balance he brings in the center of the field.

Your position will occupy it Fran Beltrán, who performed at a high level against Sevilla. He will be accompanied in the midfield by Brais Méndez and Nolito on the wings, with Denis as a hitch behind Santi Mina and Aspas, indisputable in attack despite being far from his best version.

In defense, the question is whether Coudet keeps Joseph Aidoo next to Murillo in the center of defense or returns ownership to Mexican Néstor Araujo, as Javi Galán and Hugo Mallo are fixed on the sides.

Probable lineups:

Getafe: Soria; Damián, Djené, Cuenca, Olivera; Arambarri, Florentino, Maksimovic, Timor, Aleñá; Sandro.

Celtic: Dituro; Hugo Mallo, Araujo, Murillo, Javi Galán; Beltran; Brais Méndez, Denis Suárez, Nolito; Aspas and Mina.

Referee: Juan Martínez Munuera (Valencian Committee).

Stadium: Coliseum Alfonso Pérez.

Hour: 21:00.