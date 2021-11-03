11/03/2021 at 15:36 CET

57% of residents in Spain would be willing to apply for a loan leaving a jewel in pledge in case of needing liquidity, which is known as pledge or pawn credit, although only 18% decide to do so.

This is one of the main findings of a study on the possession and use of jewelery and gold prepared by the market research firm Toluca for El Monte, of the Montemadrid Foundation, carried out last August with a sample of 1,300 people, which adds that 90% of households own jewelry.

As explained by the director of the Montes de Montemadrid Foundation network, Santiago Gil, Only 37% of households that have gold or a piece of jewelry at home know its exact value and only 21% consider these assets as a form of investment, since in Spain it is more common to give them a sentimental or status value.

Valencia, the Canary Islands and Andalusia are the autonomous communities in which this type of pledge financing is most used, with 25%; 22% and 21% of the total, while Galicia is where it is least used, with 10%, the study explains.

Despite what it may seem, the crisis produced by the pandemic has not had the same effects as the previous one, that of 2011, in terms of the use of these entitiesSince then, people had a greater need for liquidity, while in 2020 the majority could choose to keep their pieces in the form of savings, helped by ERTEs and other measures taken by the Government.

And compared to 2019, before the pandemic, the activity of the Montes formerly called “de Piedad” is around 3.5% lower.

97% of the people who pawn a jewel, that is, almost all, later go to get it back, according to the study, although it is also frequent that they later want to sell them and prefer to do so in establishments such as El Monte, compared to others such as “buy gold”.

For his part, the general director of El Monte, the former Minister of Culture José Guirao, has referred to the social and financial inclusion carried out by the entity, which has evolved a lot in its more than three centuries of history.

It is a system of alternative financing, It has the advantage of immediacy, since the client wears his jewel, it is appraised and in a short time he receives his money, a custom-made loan that is usually granted for one year, without opening or cancellation fees and with low interest .

They have also presented MonteOro, a new line of business created “at the request of customers “, which includes valuation, custody, sale, auction, repairs and also investment in gold.