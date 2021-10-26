congress of the family business

Inflation and shortages join concerns about regulatory drift in Spain at the Family Business Congress

In the center the Navarran president Mara Chivite, Felipe VI and the president of the IEF, Marc PuigJesus DigesEFE

How about the supply? Are you going to have to raise prices? The questions of family businessmen, those who create the most jobs in the country, are repeated in groups at the Baluarte center in Pamplona around the president of Coca-Cola European Partners, Sun Daurella, from Acciona, Jos Manuel Entrecanales, by Gestamp, Francisco Riberas, or from Alibrico, Clemente Gonzlez Soler, among other assistants.

The protagonists’ responses are very cautious: freight costs are skyrocketing, the electricity bill has risen, parts do not arrive at the factories on time … Serious problems added to the concern about the drift of the fourth economy of the euro with labor and fiscal regulatory uncertainty and no news from European funds.

The dream of a strong recovery of the Spanish economy in the form of a V is complicated at the XXIV Congress of the Family Business, which brings together some of the main businessmen of the country. So much so that in the traditional interactive survey that the Family Business Institute (IEF) submits to the hundreds of attending entrepreneurs, it was conclusive: 91% rule out a rapid increase in economic activity with intense job creation in the short and medium term in Spain. Only 9% still see it as possible with the inflation and supply problems that are added to those already dragged down by the Spanish economy. 53% predict that, at most, there will be a moderate increase in activity with limited job creation; and 38% even bet that they are fragile and without a staff increase.

58% point out that the main economic risk is inflation and lack of supply, but 20% point to the lack of reforms and 17% to the public debt. The manpower of European funds that was to strengthen the recovery in Vee is conspicuous by its absence. 59% say that their company has not yet participated in any initiative of the European Next Generation funds. It is necessary to structure the funds now and for family businesses to appear, he stressed. Daniel Antoanzas the president of the Navarran refrigeration solution company Exkal.

Before the pandemic there were 700, now we are 600, he explained Juan Peral, president of Pikolinos.

The president of the IEF, Marc puigHe demanded before the King, who inaugurated the congress, that no additional sticks be put in the wheels with the new labor reform. We are going to strive to continue creating quality jobs and we ask that they allow us to do so, that they do not put conditions on us worse than those of our neighboring countries with which we compete.

Philip VI, much applauded in this forum, also gave a hint: Without a doubt, the capacity and the will of companies multiplies when they are accompanied by an environment that facilitates risk taking, investment and innovation, training, hiring of new people and internationalization. In this sense, the great importance of public-private collaboration must always be emphasized.

The King recommended, however, that business leadership is always accompanied by a social commitment. Along these lines, the new president of KPMG, Juan Jos Cano, he bet that there will be no recovery, no growth, if prosperity does not reach everyone (…) Inequality generates pessimism and, in turn, fuels populism that questions the institutions of capitalism and liberal democracies, which have generated previously unseen levels of prosperity.

Marc Puig made a difference between family businesses and others: It must generate profits, but we always bear in mind the impact that our work has on all interest groups and not only on our shareholders.

