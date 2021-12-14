

The New York Department of Sanitation had the highest increase in overtime pay in the last fiscal year.

Nearly 100 garbage collectors and supervisors from the city’s Sanitation Department amassed more than $ 100,000 each in overtime last year., which increased some of their annual salaries to nearly $ 300,000 in some cases.

By comparison, only two Sanitation workers earned six-figure overtime earnings during fiscal 2019-20 and zero in 2018-19, while their department head, Commissioner Edward Grayson, earned an annual salary of about $ 230,000 dollars.

A representative from the department said the large wage increase for workers was the result of staff shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic., in addition to delays in hiring replacements and a heavy snowfall that fell last year.

On the other hand, Peter Warren, director of research at the Empire Center for Public Policy, a nonprofit group that drives public policy reforms, said the pandemic also exposed labor inefficiencies at the agency.

The union’s high absenteeism and inefficient work rules have long contributed to excessive levels of overtime pay at the Sanitation Department, Warren said, according to the Washington Post.

Those who earned the most money in overtime were, in particular, all supervisors with 20 years or more of service, which means they are now eligible for retirement and can use the overtime to make their pension even bigger.

The top 10 earners were supervisors with a base salary of $ 108,846.

Devon Graham, who worked in Queens, retired two weeks ago after earning $ 153,393 in overtime in the last fiscal year, helping nearly double his salary to a total of $ 282,153.

Christopher Tamas, a Bronx supervisor hired in 2000, earned a whopping $ 170,883 in overtime, bringing his total compensation to $ 299,160.

His overtime hours increased by $ 70,000 from the previous year, payroll records show.

The worker who ranked third on the list of the highest earners in overtime is Queens supervisor Joseph Polidoro.

Polidoro racked up $ 161,609 in overtime to earn a total of $ 281,540 for the entire year.

The Sanitation Department had the highest increase in overtime pay in the last fiscal year, an increase of 86%, compared to the other city services.

