11/25/2021 at 7:34 PM CET

Ana Lucas

His colleague told the officials over the intercom that the inmate was not moving: an attempt was made to resuscitate, but he was already a corpse. A man who was serving a sentence in the Campos del Río prison, in Murcia, has been found this Thursday dead in his cell, indicate prison sources.

It happened at the time it was time to go down to the patio. It was then that the cellmate warned that this man was not moving. The workers went to see what was wrong and reported the case to the medical services. They tried to revive him, without success.

The deceased inmate had 23 years old. In the absence of the results of the coroner’s report, the excessive intake of pills as cause of death. The body has been transferred, as required by the protocol, to the Murcia Institute of Legal Medicine.

Second death in a month

Earlier this month, a 47-year-old man, whose identity has not been released, was found dead in his cell of the Campos del Río prison, indicated from the association Your Abandonment Can Kill Me.

The events took place in the Module 5 of the largest prison in the Region of Murcia. At the opening of cells in the afternoon, officials noticed that an inmate was not moving. It was already a corpse. The body was taken to Murcia Institute of Legal Medicine, to be the autopsy the one that confirms the cause of death. From Your Abandonment You Can Kill Me, a collective that groups together prison workers, indicates that the death was due “probably to a excessive intake of pills“.