A 30-year-old woman found murdered this morning presumably by his partner of several stab wounds in the home they shared, in the neighborhood of l’Eixample, in Valencia. The alleged The perpetrator of the crime is already in custody after being injured when he tried to escape from the building due to the blemish, although he did not initially confess to the murder, which has delayed the discovery of the body by 24 hours.

The corpse of Cristina Blanch, 30, was found this morning by her mother and other relatives, around 9:30 a.m., at his home, at number 33 Conde de Altea street, in one of the areas with the highest purchasing power of the city.

A Cristina’s sister had reported her disappearance at four this morning in a Madrid police station after the girl showed no signs of life and did not respond to any calls since at least Friday morning.

According to the information to which you have had access Lift-EMV, a newspaper that belongs to this group, Prensa Ibérica, there were no previous complaints between the couple, which does not indicate that there was no violence and abuse prior to the murder from this morning. In fact, most of the victims of sexist violence murdered had never denounced their attacker.

According to the first information, the alleged murderer, Alberto LH, 35 years old and an expert lawyer in insolvency proceedings, was found slightly injured at 9:00 a.m. yesterday by workers in an Italian restaurant next to the portal. The individual He said he was a neighbor of the farm and that he had fallen into the interior patio when he tried to go down the sewer pipes to rob the restaurant, for which the employees alerted the National Police, who arrested him for robbery with force.

Investigators from the Homicide group, who have taken over the investigation, suspect that their intention was to flee through the dingy to avoid exiting through the front door, where could it have been seen by a neighbor and recorded by security cameras. Everything indicates that he planned that escape in an attempt to make believe that Cristina had been murdered by a thief in her absence, but the fall when he slipped left him injured and trapped, and has ended up being the axis of his incrimination.

In fact, despite what he had done, he did not say a single word about Cristina. Thus, after being taken to the Zapadores police complex as a detainee, a statement was taken and he was released, given the scarce relevance of the crime. However, as he was injured, he was taken to hospital.

The alarm went off this morning when Cristina’s mother went to the apartment to see if something was wrong, after his sister reported him missing. It was at the moment of finding her stabbed when the police tied up the dots and went to the hospital, where the alleged macho murderer was still being admitted for observation.

From that moment, his rights were read for a crime of murder in the context of a case of gender violence, and now he remains in custody in that hospital, waiting for the doctors to discharge him to take him to the hospital. a dungeon.

A National Police patrol car has traveled to the scene and has verified that the woman was stabbed and that she had no pulse. Even so, the agents have requested urgent medical help, which has caused the Health Information and Emergency Coordination Center (CICU) to have sent an ambulance from SAMU to the place.

However, the medical team has only been able to certify the death of the young woman, which has launched the protocol of sexist crimes, with the notice to the judge on duty of Violence against Women of Valencia, as well as to the prosecutor and to the coroner.

The Homicide group of the National Police has already taken charge of the investigations and at this moment they are investigating in the area, while the Scientific Police carry out the visual inspection of the home and the interior patio, in search of the footprints and footprints of the alleged macho murderer.

Cristina Blanch, possibly murdered in the early hours of Friday, becomes the fourth mortal victim of sexist violence this year in C. Valenciana.

