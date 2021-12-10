12/10/2021

On at 17:56 CET

. / EP

A 39-year-old woman has been stabbed to death in the garage of a building on Calle Matilde Cantos in Granada, a crime that is being investigated as a possible case of sexist violence and why a 44-year-old man has been arrested. The victim leaves behind two daughters aged six and four and had not filed any prior complaints.

The events took place around 1:45 p.m. on Matilde Cantos street in Granada, as reported to . by a spokesman for the Local Police, who has indicated that the victim was stabbed to death in the garage of a building in Parque Nueva Granada, in the northern part of this Andalusian capital, presumably at the hands of a man who would be her husband, as detailed by the City Council.

He himself would have given notice to the authorities after the attack. At that time he was detained by the National Police.

The detainee, of foreign origin and nationalized Spanish, maintained a romantic relationship with the victim, the result of which two daughters were born, currently minors, sources of the investigation have pointed to ..

Through his profile on Twitter, the Government delegate in Andalusia, Pedro Fernandez, has transferred “all its support” to the family of the woman murdered this afternoon and has indicated that everything seems to indicate that it is an alleged crime of gender violence.

The Coordination Unit against Gender Violence of @DGobAndalucia is collecting all the data on the murder of a woman in Granada for alleged Gender Violence to transfer them to @DelGobVG https://t.co/0zWxpgce0Q – Government Delegation in Andalusia (@DGobAndalucia) December 10, 2021

For its part, the Granada City Council has decreed three days of official mourning for the crime of this woman, Lorena Requena Portero, who is being investigated as an alleged crime of gender violence. Nor was the alleged perpetrator within the VioGen system, as detailed by the City Council, which indicates that the alleged aggressor would be “her husband.”

The mayor of Granada, Francisco Cuenca, has condemned the events and conveyed his condolences on behalf of the entire city to the victim’s family and friends, also announcing the call for a minute of silence as a sign of rejection of this alleged sexist crime at 12.00 this Saturday in the Plaza del Carmen, in front of the Town Hall.

Cuenca has appealed to all institutions and society to “work hand in hand and tirelessly to stop all kinds of sexist behaviors and behaviors that lead to the most cruel forms of violence against women.” “It is urgent to give a definitive solution to this terrible social scourge that does so much damage,” he added.

For its part, the Equality area of ​​the Granada City Council has reported that There was no prior complaint by the victim, nor was the alleged murderer within the VioGen System.

The City Council has suspended the events of the weekend agenda, in which the inauguration of the Brígido López Square was scheduled, as well as the Christmas music and lights show in the Plaza del Carmen as a sign of mourning.

“Heinous murder”

The Granada Provincial Council has also transferred its sentence for this “atrocious murder” and has advanced that it will join the minute of silence called by the City Council for Saturday at 12 noon in the Plaza del Carmen. The deputy for Equality, Youth and Electronic Administration, Mercedes Garzón, on behalf of the institution, has shown through a note her pain and indignation at this “brutal” crime and has indicated that this supposed new case of sexist violence “is full of sadness, anger and impotence to the whole society “.

“Sexist violence concerns all of society and we must all act until it is eradicated,” he said. He also recalled that it is necessary for the institutions to continue acting with “public policies, with determination and from unity” to “end these atrocities that shame us as a society.”

Garzón has reiterated his rejection of any type of violence against women and has conveyed his condolences and support to the victim’s family and friends. In addition, it has underlined the importance of women reporting the slightest indication of gender-based violence.