12/19/2021 at 04:08 CET

.

A 78-year-old man died tonight of carbon monoxide poisoning in a chalet in the Madrid town of Moralzarzal, apparently produced by the combustion of a boiler natural gas.

In the house it was also found a 50-year-old woman who suffered moderate poisoning from the same cause and she was admitted to the Villalba Hospital, the emergency services have informed ..

About 10:38 p.m. on Saturday, 112 received a call alerting to the event in a chalet located in the Calle del Molino de Moralzarzal, north of the community of Madrid.

The medical team of SUMMA-112 who moved to the place could only confirm the death of the man, while treating the woman, who had also been poisoned by carbon monoxide.

After being stabilized, the woman was taken to the nearest hospital.The firefighters of the Madrid’s community have confirmed the monoxide concentration of carbon and have ventilated the house. They have also closed the gas stopcock to the boiler and sealed the general connection box.

The main hypothesis is that carbon monoxide was produced by poor combustion of the boiler.

The Civil Guard intervened in the event, which has taken charge of the investigation, and the Moralzarzal Local Police