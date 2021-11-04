

Kevin Alfred was born at eight months, by cesarean section performed on his mother Chrismene.

The caravan with thousands of migrants, mostly Central Americans and Haitians, who have been walking for more than ten days through the southeast of Mexico, registered on Tuesday the birth of their first baby during their passage through the Mexican state of Chiapas, relatives reported this Wednesday.

Is about Kevin Alfred, who was born at eight months, by cesarean section performed on his mother Chrismene in a hospital in the city of Tonalá, Chiapas.

Kevin Alfred is in good health.

Kevin was born with a weight of 3.1 kilograms and without complications, in this way he became a Mexican citizen, of a Haitian mother, who after giving birth, recovers, with the pains of childbirth, in a house in the municipality of Pijijiapan.

Jaqueline, who said she was a relative of Chrismene, told the media that the mother “is happy because her baby was born healthy” and assured that they will stay in Pijijiapna due to her convalescence and because she cannot walk.

She also said that during her journey Chrismene lost her husband in Panama and despite her pregnancy she decided to continue her journey to Mexico, where she decided to join the caravan in which about 60 pregnant women travel.

The 27-year-old mother had the baby at the regional hospital in Tonalá, because in Mapstepec they denied him the attention.

“The Mexican authorities wanted to return her to Tapachula, however, she did not want to and because of this she was directed to the regional hospital in Tonalá where she gave birth,” denounced Irineo Mujica, who accompanies the members of this migratory exodus.

Mujica indicated that the mother and two people have a positive resolution from the Mexican Commission for Aid to Refugees (Comar) and being the mother of a Mexican minor, the Mexican State protects her, which is why she said that the National Migration Institute (INM), “should grant them their permanent visa cards even in the place where they are so as not to continue in the caravan.”

According to the Mexican Constitution, those born in the territory of the country are Mexican by birth, regardless of the nationality of their parents.

This Wednesday, the migrant caravan decided to take a break in the municipality of Pijijiapan and evaluate a possible change of route.

For this Thursday, the group – made up of some 4,000 people, mostly Central Americans and Haitians – hopes to get back on track and get from Pijijiapan to the community of Gustavo López Gutiérrez, 26 kilometers away.

The caravan had planned to advance towards the southern state of Oaxaca along the Chiapas coast, and later to advance to Mexico City, still almost a thousand kilometers away, to regularize its stay in the country there.

But now he is considering changing his route and reaching the city of Tuxtla Gutiérrez, capital of the southeastern state of Chiapas, after having walked about 130 kilometers in 12 days from Tapachula to Pijijiapan.

The caravan advances amid the pain caused by the death by shots from the National Guard of a Cuban migrant, who was traveling in a vehicle along with other people, last weekend.

“I have already instructed that these elements of the National Guard be made available to the Public Ministry,” said the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who condemned the incident.

This group, which has been on the road for more than ten days, got under way after the Mexican authorities thwarted the advance of four migrant caravans in the first days of September that left precisely from Tapachula, a Chiapas municipality bordering Guatemala.

At that time, several UN agencies and NGOs criticized the use of force in the operations to disintegrate these caravans.

