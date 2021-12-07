12/06/2021 at 20:50 CET

Barça achieved a very prestigious victory on the Anadolu Efes court, breaking a bad dynamic against the European champion – not without controversy that they continue to fan from Istanbul – but the reality that the team lives was imposed just 48 hours later.

With no time to recover and with a long journey in between, the Barça team had to make another great effort against Bitci Baskonia, and “they didn’t arrive on time & rdquor; as Jasikevicius said after the game, very upset by the performance of his players in the clear defeat at the Palau.

The Catalans showed an alarming lack of intensity against a much more energetic team and wanting to win the game, and there was never a response on the court, despite the coach’s attempts to hit the key in the relays. The passage through Istanbul left the team mentally and physically exhausted and Baskonia took advantage of it.

High demand and few players

And it is that reality prevails. At the current pace of this Barça, try to compete at the highest level and reliability in two competitions as demanding as the Euroleague and the Endesa League with three important players on leave due to injury, it is an impossible challenge.

And also, the Barça calendar does not help in the coming weeks where the matches accumulate and some ‘big’ like next Friday, with the visit of Real Madrid, in the duel where the Euroleague leader will come out alone.

The gap that Alex Abrines, Cory Higgins and the last to fall, Nick Calathes, have temporarily left, Saras has tried to fill with other players. He has had some success with Laprovittola and Jokubaitis, who have clearly stepped up, but the position of ‘two’ has been very touched.

Exum, on stage

Kuric is too lonely in his position and the team needs a player to try and take over, with the possibility of defending and scoring if necessary, when the team needs it, also as a forward. Without a clear replacement, Barça has had no choice but to look at the market and after initial doubts, move quickly.

The chosen option is the Australian Dante Exum, who arrives this Tuesday at noon to undergo a medical examination and if he passes it, sign a temporary contract to join the team immediately. It has no competitive rhythm, the only ‘but’ from the start, but it will be one more reinforcement and with some experience to alleviate the casualties.

Saras will decide on Wednesday, if he signs this Tuesday, if he can already be part of the squad for the Real Madrid match, in the Euroleague, at the Palau, this coming Friday and where the leadership of the competition is decided.

Barça, which has already reduced the staff to get rid of high contracts, now he has to reach for his wallet, even at a good price, to try not to lose rope with the best, especially in Europe, before the injured players who must lead this Barça to fight clearly for all competitions are reinstated.