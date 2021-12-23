12/23/2021 at 7:18 PM CET

Barça showed in the incredible victory against UNICS Kazan that it has a natural winning character and that it can take this season very far in search of full titles, especially in the Euroleague, the most desired title.

A team forged with the demanding character of its coach, Saras Jasikevicius, who was even surprised by the reaction capacity of his team when not even himself seemed to see a comeback possible, despite the Palau’s push.

But the team, that bottomed out, losing by 20 points (57-77) made the ‘miracle’ possible in large part due to the leadership of its great star, Nikola Mirotic (28 points), the success of the ‘killer Kyle Kuric (24) and the drive of the young Rokas Jokubaitis (15).

Canaan activates the Palau

A game that was lost six minutes from the end, but that spurred on the Catalans the silence that he requested from the Palau Isaiah Canaan, which ended up being the team’s fuze to turn the meeting around.

Kuric was applauded and congratulated by his teammates for his leadership in extra time

After that -20, the rest is already a moment for the history of the epic Blaugrana in a Palau that once again became decisive to dwarf a UNICS, unable to overcome to the pressure of the Blaugrana enclosure and the arreón of the Jasikevicius team.

And it is that this Barça, which has plenty of quality, has managed to overcome the injuries of such important players as Alex Abrines, Cory Higgins, Nick Calathes and recently Sergi Martínez.

Mental leap forward

Faced with this desperate situation, the team has responded by taking an important mental leap and with a winning mentality overcoming all adverse situations, turning matches like that of the Russian team to add the ninth consecutive victory and a historical record of 15-2, equaling the best first round in the Euroleague.

And where the team has shown a winning mentality It is at the time when the games are decided and especially the extensions. Up to four Barça have played in these first 17 matches of the European competition and they have won them all.

Four Winning Overtimes

The first two arrived consecutively on the third and fourth day, with victories against Olympiacos at the Palau (79-78) and in the visit to Monaco (81-85).

Although the first great blow of effect was given on the track of the champion, Anadolu Efes, where the team already arrived with all the important losses and knew how to weather a hostile environment and a frantic match to take the 93-95 victory. It was a special moment, perhaps key to the mentality of this Barça, who was able to defeat the champion despite so much absence.

The confirmation of that winning character took him to the extreme against UNICS Kazan, where a game that was lost ended up becoming a victory in overtime and the confirmation that this Barça is already prepared for everything.