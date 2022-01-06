01/06/2022 at 22:07 CET

A Bayern plagued by casualties, largely due to coronavirus positives, the Bundesliga will reopen this Friday with a home game against him Borussia Mönchengladbach, the team that brought him down from the German Cup with a humiliating 5-0 win.

That game against Gladbach was considered an accident in the middle of an excellent Bayern campaign and its advantage in front of the Bundesliga – nine points over the second, Borussia Dortmund– it is comfortable. However, the casualties make the match high risk for the Bavarians.

With the casualty list almost a starting lineup could be formed. The goal and captain Manuel Neuer, the defenders Dayot Upamecano, Tanguy nianzou, Lucas Hernandez, Omar richards Y Alphonso davies, the midfielder Corentin Tolisso, and the extremes Kingsley Coman Y Leroy Sané have tested positive for COVID-19.

To these absences are added those of Bouna sarr Y Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting, both in the African Cup, Josip Stasinic, with muscle problems, and Leon Goretzka, with a knee injury.

Coach, Julian NagelsmannHe will have to improvise, probably changing the usual scheme and testing players in unusual positions, and he has used the quarry to complete the call.

The Dortmund will play Saturday’s game, away against him Eintracht Frankfurt, sixth ranked. The third in dispute, the surprising Freiburg, will also play at home on Saturday against the penultimate, the Arminia bielefeld. And the fourth, the Bayer Leverkusen, will play at home against him Union Berlin, currently seventh.