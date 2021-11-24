11/24/2021 at 06:30 CET

Joan Plaza He left this Sunday as coach of Coosur Real Betis at own request, as reported by the Verdiblanca entity, who thanked the coach for “all his work and commitment” and wished him “luck in his next professional challenges.” Already last week he let a glimpse of his departure from the Verdiblanco team, a fact that he has consummated after the resounding defeat against Real Madrid, 71-48.

The team currently closes the ACB classification table with a balance of two victories and nine defeats after the dispute of the first 11 competition matches. Also, it is the league team that less valuation has (727), least points have scored (780) and more turnovers has accumulated (187) this season.

Betis has only managed to win this season on the first day against Morabanc Andorra and on the Valencia court against all odds. The team is only one victory away from the salvation zone, marked by Bilbao and Burgos, but the feelings and dynamics of the team are not being hopeful.

Luis Casimiro will be the new coach

Coosur Real Betis and the coach Luis Casimiro have reached an agreement whereby the Ciudad Real coach will take the reins of the Verdiblanco team until 2023, the Verdiblanca entity reported this Monday after the resignation of Joan Plaza from his bench.

This will be the Luis Casimiro’s second stage in São Paulo, where it landed midway through the 2014/15 season and remained in the 2015/16 season. Casimir helped the permanence of that first course and consolidation of the second, leading, among others, the generation of Porzingis, Willy Hernangómez, Balvin and Oriola.