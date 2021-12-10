Figure of King Luisito began to gain relevance from its characterization in the Netflix series about Luis Miguel. Since then, his condition as a villain seasoned the different seasons of history, with a nuance of difficult redemption.

Now, Planeta editorial has just launched in Mexico ‘The story behind Luisito Rey’, a biography about the musician, which not only reaffirms the image presented in the series, but also presents even darker edges in relation to the singer’s father.

The author of the investigation, the Mexican Luisa oceguera, He explained in a local interview with the program ‘Así las cosas’: “He is the bad guy that we love to hate. Telling his story is also telling a part of the history of Mexico, he and his brothers are an example of scammers. People who did things out of place. We can say that he was a person who as a human being was very unsuccessful.It is very difficult to find someone who can speak well of him, if they can tell you that he was very nice, very attractive in terms of charisma, in addition to being talented musically. But as a father it was what the series tells and much more. He himself also had a history of child exploitation, at the age of six he sang in bars. [Lo que hizo con su hijo] it was like a repetition of his story, that is one of the many themes that we deal with in the book ”.

Oceguera explained the complexity of the journalistic work behind the biography of Luisito Rey: “Getting the data was quite an issue because Luisito Rey had three birth certificates. Since he was born he was a scammer. We talk to many people and we find interviews that are deeply buried on the Internet because Luisito was a mediocre artist. He didn’t manage to shine until his son did. I conceive it as a kind of satellite, while it was close to Luis Miguel it could shine, but when it was far away, the brightness disappeared completely. His dream was to be famous ”.

Part of the journalistic work also led the author to review the great mystery surrounding the disappearance of Marcela basteri, the singer’s mother. Oceguera has no doubts that it was her partner who had her killed: “This book is an attempt to bring verified data to the table. Make a comparison of what really happened and put it against the story that the series tells us, which is ultimately a biography and may have the bias of someone who wants to be partial. It was he who killed Luis Miguel’s mother, Why do we give it more laps? He asked for help to kill Marcela on several occasions, saying that she was cheating on him, when in reality it had to do with several accounts in Switzerland, a mansion in Madrid, and a lot of money. They had never married and Luisito needed to get rid of her and thus dispose of all the assets ”.

In relation to this, the writer also points to Argentina as one of the countries in which Luisito Rey would have scammed people: “He had a lot of greed, to have control over the money he already had on his son. He and his brothers, who were like a slightly cheaper version of The Corleones, were pulling together towards the scam of the moment. The book tells how they made scams in Argentina, Puerto Rico, and also in Mexico. All the brothers participated ”.

In the volume, recently published in the Aztec country, the writer also offers information on the last days of the singer’s father, openly confronting what is seen in fiction. “According to what we investigated,” he revealed on the radio program Todo para la mujer, He died as a result of a beating that he was ordered to give, the people involved in your trail. We have the medical part that supports it because he arrived extremely beaten, that is something that is not explained to you in the series, and that is not explained to you anywhere ”.

