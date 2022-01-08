01/08/2022 at 18:49 CET

AF / ACD

A Condor company plane had to make an emergency landing at Fuerteventura airport on Friday after suffering a breakdown at put a bird in one of the two engines just take off from Lanzarote-César Manríque bound for the German city of Hamburg. The aircraft got land without incident after even the inhabitants of Playa Honda saw flares and heard the roars coming from the fuselage.

The incident occurred around two in the afternoon. The aircraft, a 23-year-old Boeing 757-330 with registration D-ABOB, took off from Guacimeta at 1:58 p.m. Ahead of him was a four-and-a-half-hour flight to northern Germany. However, within seconds of being in the air, he suffered a right engine failureor.

Flight departing from #Lanzarote to Germany is diverted to #Fuerteventura in emergency due to an indication of a possible problem in an engine. Land safely. After the corresponding runway review, operational airport. #SafetyFirst #Teamwork pic.twitter.com/BWcLbPmgyk – 😷Controladores Aéreos 🇪🇸 (@controladores) January 7, 2022

The loud noise that was emitted alarmed people who were in the vicinity of the airport facility. Several witnesses who were at that time in the town of Güime (San Bartolomé) saw how from one of the engines “flares several times” came out, as reported to La Provincia. “The noise was impressive,” which led the residents of this neighborhood to leave their homes to see what was happening when the flight over their homes was near. One of the passengers even recorded what happened when he recorded the takeoff. In the images you can see more than a dozen flares in just ten seconds until the commander and pilot stop the engine and cut off the fuel supply. According to the manager of the Lanzarote Emergency Consortium, Enrique Espinosa, told Televisión Canaria, the incident occurred when a bird entered the turbines.

As soon as they realized what had happened, the crew decided to change course to return to land and notify the control tower. The witnesses added that the plane did not even reach Montaña Mina and “turned at the height of the roundabout between Güime and Arrecife” to return to the place of origin. However, the air traffic controllers ordered him to go to the Fuerteventura airport.

Our webcam from the #lanzarote #airport captured the moment of the problem of one of the engines of the Condor DE1439 towards #Hamburg and that it was forced to land in #fuerteventura. Be careful, the sound is deafening when the webcam flies overhead. @Controllers @lavozdelanzarot pic.twitter.com/ib9MJIA8hO – Lanzarote Webcam (@lanzarotewebcam) January 7, 2022

As reported by the controllers themselves on their Twitter account, “probably” the option of landing in Maxorata was chosen due to the length of the runway, which is just over a kilometer longer than Lanzarote (3,405 meters by 2,400, respectively), although in both cases the allowed landing distance is the same (2,400). Other sources specified that it may also be due to the fact that Fuerteventura has fewer obstacles than Lanzarote, such as the presence of mountains in the vicinity, in case of a possible go-around to return to the air.

The operation was quick. Given the breakdown, the plane didn’t even burn the fuel that it had in the tanks to support the more than four hours that the flight was scheduled to last and in a matter of 34 minutes the Boeing 757-330, which has capacity for about 225 passengers and which covered the route with the code DE1439, landed in Fuerteventura without any setback.