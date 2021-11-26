Updated Friday, November 26, 2021 – 01:47

The last Black Friday that was celebrated normally was 2019. The business had been chaining unusual growths in sales for years, both in the physical store and in the online channel. So, as Professor Jaume Hugas, an ESADE operations expert, recalls, “It was thought that we had reached the ceiling, that we had reached the peak.”

This has not been the case, and two years later, with a pandemic involved, Spain faces the It could be “the best-selling Black Friday ever”, in your opinion. It will be a Black Friday “full of contradictions”: with fewer promotions and more uncertainties but with more spending intent.

On the one hand, we have a savings impounded during the pandemic that should be released. “There will be a massive advance of Christmas shopping, more than other years, due to the rise in prices and problems with the supply chain “, explains the distribution expert.

He calculates that the increase in sales will be around 25% compared to 2020 and even higher than 2019. The consulting firm Deloitte also anticipates a spending intention of Spanish households 14% higher than that of Christmas 2019. So we left 554 euros, while the forecast for this year will be higher than 600 euros, as detailed in his latest study of Christmas consumption.

“The consumer hears about price spikes and supply shortages. These factors can invite a better campaign because it is more sensitive to offers of good prices “, says Pedro Aznar, Professor of Economics at Esade.

Desire to spend

Experts believe that the desire to spend (and the contained savings that households have) will outweigh uncertainties, such as the increase in prices, raw materials and electricity, to which are added the problems with the supply chain derived from the collapse of maritime transport worldwide.

Manufacturers and distributors They have spent months preparing their stocks for Christmas, precisely to avoid the impact on sales of transport delays and supply problems: there is a shortage of raw materials, they are more expensive and so is transport. No one foresaw that demand would grow so much and so suddenly.

“The chain is damaged, prices have risen and consumers are willing to do the family reunions they didn’t do in 2020 and to spend what they could not, “says Huges.

“After two difficult years and with so many restrictions, and thanks to the improvement of the health and economic situation, the consumer is wanting to resume his normal life with moderate optimism, wanting to return to shops and restaurants, travel again and celebrate Christmas with family and friends. Much of the population wants to spend, “in the words of Victoria Larroy, a partner in Consumer Goods and Distribution at Deloitte, who presented her study a week ago.

Huges foresees delays in online shipments, although the logistics management predicts that delivery companies manage 106 million shipments, 7% more than last year, to meet peaks in demand

He also foresees a rise in prices due to increased costs and problems in the supply chain.

According to Deloitte, this year a relevant percentage of consumers (20%) delay their purchases to January looking for sales. However, this forecast may be conditioned, as the Christmas period approaches.

60% of consumers say that choosing to purchase gifts, in general, on this black friday 58% plan to buy clothes, footwear and accessories, while 50% want to take advantage of the offers in computer, telephone and household appliances. Another of the star categories of the day of discounts will be toys, since 37% of consumers plan to take advantage of the Black Friday offers to get hold of some of these items.

