DNA found at a crime scene always “speaks” and is often conclusive and definitive evidence to find the killer. Eight years after a man entered the house of Miguel Ángel Domínguez and his daughter María, on Almonte (Huelva) and stabbed them 151, the National Institute of Toxicology looks for “cellular remains”, the genetic trace of the culprit, in a blanket that was not analyzed at the time.

This is the “thick garment, 2.40 x 1.60 meters” with which the murderer, who entered the floor with gloves and without forcing the door, covered the corpse of the eight-year-old girl, after brutally ending her life on the night of April 27, 2013. Before that, he had killed the baby’s father, whom he surprised in the shower and inflicted 47 stab wounds.

“Almonte accent”

A family of Ecuadorian citizens who lived in the neighboring house heard everything from the other side of the wall: “The discussion began with a shout and then a noise, voices and more shouts was heard, from two men with an Almonte accent. One said to the other: ‘What are you doing here? You got me fed up, get out of here ‘. Then came the voice of a girl who repeated: ‘mama, mama’, as if asking for help and: ‘No, please, no. Daddy daddy!'”.

The investigation of the Central Operative Unit of the Civil Guard led to Francisco Javier Medina, who was then the lover of Marianela Olmedo, Miguel Ángel’s wife and María’s mother. Father and daughter had been living alone for two weeks after the marriage separated and the woman left the family apartment. Marianela had started, years before, a Clandestine relationship with Medina, who was then her co-worker and also her husband’s at the Mercadona de Almonte. A few days before the double crime occurred the woman had left home to live with her new partner.

She did so, as she later declared, “under pressure” because Medina demanded that she choose between him and her husband. But, after the move, Marianela did not break contact with her daughter’s father, which did not “sit well” with her boyfriend.

DNA on three towels with blood

A year after the murders, Medina was arrested and sent to prison. The Civil Guard found, among other evidence, traces of his DNA on three towels bloodstained that they collected from two different bathrooms in the house where Miguel Ángel and the girl were murdered. The man stated that he had only been to the apartment “a couple of times” and that the last time it had been “three years ago” of the double crime, an explanation that, according to the National Institute of Toxicology and Forensic Sciences, is “totally incompatible” with the biological remains found.

Medina’s DNA was found on the towels “in the same proportion as that of Miguel Ángel”, the latter being one of the residents of the house. Even in one of the areas analyzed, “the majority contribution in the mix comes from Medina, there are also remains of him alone”.

“Secondary transfer”

His defense then commissioned a report from the University of Granada to try to prove that Medina’s DNA could have reached the scene of the crime by a secondary transfer, that is, through Marianela, with whom he had sexual relations. In October 2017, after spending three years in jail, a popular jury declared him not guilty, a decision that was confirmed by the Supreme Court in December 2018, despite the fact that the Office of the High Court Prosecutor had requested that the trial be repeated with a new jury.

The public ministry came to qualify the verdict that declared Medina innocent of “real nonsense” based on “huge number of evidence of very high incriminating content” that, in his opinion, there was against him, but the magistrates ignored his arguments. Last year, Medina asked for a compensation to the State for the three years he has spent in jail.

New researchers, same conclusions

With the only defendant acquitted and a double crime unsolved, a new UCO team reviewed the case from scratch for months and delivered a report to the judge last year. His conclusions, far from pointing to a new and different line of research, are similar to those of his predecessors: “the actions carried out do not allow to discard or contradict the conclusions reached by the previous investigation team”.

The new investigators assure that the murderer is a “Spanish man, between 30 and 40 years old, without serious antecedents and who has had a previous conflict with the victims or who had the perception that his death could bring him some personal or vital benefit“. As OPEN CASE has learned, the investigating court number 1 of La Palma del Condado, at the request of the family of the victims, has requested the UCO to clarify and specify which people “fit that profile” have investigated.

The judge has also extended the deadline to investigate the murders again until July 29. He intends to give Toxicology enough time to thoroughly examine the quilt that covered Maria’s body, the blanket that her murderer, “repentant”, used to cover the horror he had caused after causing 104 injuries to the girl. In an official letter sent to the judge on November 3, the head of the Biology Service reported that they had found “a high number of samples” to analyze.

DNA “speaks” and accuses, although it is not always enough to clarify a case that seems doomed not to be solved.