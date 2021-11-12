One of the things that most excite couples who are about to have a child is the time of ultrasounds, where they can know exactly how you are physically and even know if they will be the parents of a boy or a girl, if it is only one baby or several.

Unfortunately, people with a visual impairment will not be able to enjoy this privilege, although they can find other ways that make them grow the illusion or that help them imagine what their baby will be like.

Regarding the subject, great detail is that of a woman from Mansfield, England, called Emma Fotheringham, who had a great idea to surprise her partner, Nathan Edge, who is blind.

When they were waiting for the birth of their baby, At the end of 2020, Emma already had in her hands the ultrasounds that gave the first samples of her little one. However, Nathan couldn’t enjoy this moment because of his lack of vision.

A friend from the family called Deb Fisher, which is precisely a guide dog trainer, He came up with an ingenious idea so that the future father could live this special moment just like his wife.

Fisher took on the task of hand-embroidering one of Fotheringham’s ultrasounds so that, through touch, her husband could get an idea of ​​what their baby was like.

(Photo: Emma Fotheringham / Facebook)

“He said he had embroidered before, but would love to try embroidering all of our scans for Nathan so we can experience the joy of our baby growing up together. I couldn’t believe that someone could be so kind and thoughtful and I knew it would be something very special for Nathan, ”Emma said in conversation with People.

Fisher, who had no experience in the embroidery trade, did an excellent job. It took 40 hours to complete its creation. “I had the intention of doing some embroidery, I thought it couldn’t be difficult, (but) there were a lot of seams and unstitches,” she commented.

“Emma had been planning it for a few weeks. But he couldn’t let me find out until it was finished. I was pretty excited, it took me a few minutes to figure it out. But normal baby scanners are quite difficult to solve (even) when you can see them, ”said the happy father.

The baby of this couple was born in early 2021 and they are a very happy family.

