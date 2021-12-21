DANIEL VIAA

The First Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calvio.EFEPrevisiones The Bank of Spain warns: inflation will be even higher in 2022 and the Spanish recovery is “clearly less dynamic” Crisis The OECD sinks its growth forecast for more than two points Spain and exposes the Government

The Bank of Spain yesterday dismantled the government’s growth forecasts, and put the finishing touch to the avalanche of negative reviews that the Spanish economy has suffered in recent months. So much so, that there is not a single body that supports the government’s estimates. Neither the International Monetary Fund (IMF) not even OECD nor his own BdE, but neither does the Independent Authority for Fiscal Responsibility (AIReF) or the 20 analysis firms that are part of the Funcas panel.

All this shows that the official forecasts are not that they are optimistic but that they have remained clearly out of date, despite the fact that the First Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calvio, is reluctant to accept it publicly.

Precisely the forecast of the Bank of Spain is one of the most negative with respect to the estimates of the Government, not in vain does it believe that the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2021 will be 4.5%, which is two points less than the official figure. And for the next academic year the difference is also substantial: Scar Arce, current Director General of Economics and Statistics of the BdE and future Director General of Economics of the ECB, 5.4%, compared to 7% for the Ministry of Economy.

The OECD, which published its forecasts two weeks ago, is very much in line with the Bank of Spain and the numbers in terms of growth are practically the same. The IMF is not so negative, but it must be borne in mind that its estimates are already several months old. Since then, the Spanish economy has been chaining what is euphemistically called negative surprises, that it is nothing other than bad news.

The GDP revision for the second quarter, the disappointing data for the third, the pace at which European funds are being applied, inflation itself, low household consumption or even bottlenecks have all contributed to the forecast worsening. And yet the Government has not considered modifying its figures and it has gone ahead with forecasts that make the General State Budgets (PGE) settle on a totally outdated basis.

In this decision there is a clear political component, it is not wanted to publicly accept that Spain is the European economic power that is the most delayed in the recovery and that it will take the longest to return to the level prior to the pandemic. But this flight forward also has a no less clear reputational consequence in Europe that, furthermore, adds to the historical problems of containing the debt and meeting the deficit. Now, in addition to spending more than promised, suffering crises with greater intensity and presenting more pronounced imbalances as a habitual rule, the Government of Pedro Sánchez adds the inflate growth figures indiscriminately.

