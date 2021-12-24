«In the book you will find a philosophical analysis of Bitcoin and its relationship with the State as a concrete concept. A New Approach to the Political Consequences of Bitcoin ». This is how Álvaro D. María describes The Philosophy of Bitcoin for CriptoNoticias.

Expected by many Spanish-speaking bitcoiners, especially by the 460 patrons who contributed a total of 18,000 euros for its publication (from an initial goal of 3,500 euros), the first book dedicated to Bitcoin written by the Spanish researcher was finally published this Wednesday, December 23, as an early Christmas gift.

The publication of the book has been incredible, after 6 months without any publisher paying attention to me, after the Lunaticoin podcast the support was massive, I got a publisher in a few days, an impressive crowdfunding that raised the target in an hour and ended with more 500%, more than 450 patrons and hundreds of comments. Crazy. Álvaro D. María, author of The Philosophy of Bitcoin.

Indeed, many of us met Álvaro after a masterful interview conducted by the podcaster Lunaticoin, where he gave a lecture on how the Theory of the State, the Philosophy of Law and the Monetary Theory can be articulated to think about this inexhaustible and multidisciplinary phenomenon that is Bitcoin.

Under the title Bitcoin and the crisis of the State, Spanish bitcoiners explored the crossroads that the State faces with the appearance of an unprecedented form of property that has, among its most important characteristics, unconfiscability. This is why the author, under the pseudonym D. María, ponders the paradigm shift that Bitcoin introduces to the notion of Property Rights in the following way:

This supposes a change never known in history, even raised. Any corporeal good can be confiscated, but in Cyberspace the sovereignty of the State has no power, so new categories can be built that were simply unthinkable before because there was no such. Álvaro D. María – The Philosophy of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin allows patrimonial secession before the State

For the author, the implications of Bitcoin reach such a point that allows patrimonial secession before the State even within the same territory where it is inhabited, as stated in conversation with Javier Bastardo in the Let’s Talk about Bitcoin podcast.

The State, a historical idea that only reaches its maturity until well into the 18th century, has reached such a dimension that many find it difficult to believe that there is something in the world that can escape their control. Hence the shock that the idea of ​​Bitcoin produces to those who face it for the first time. Its existence is internalized and normalized to such an extent that it is assumed as an everlasting political form, so the very idea that something threatens to enter into crisis arouses deep skepticism.

However, for Álvaro D. María, Bitcoin, together with other structural conditioning factors, force us to think about post-state life. “I think we are in a time of change of Era and Bitcoin is going to be the catalyst in the next years of this transition,” says Maria.

The Philosophy of Bitcoin can be obtained at Libros.com at a price of 4 euros in digital format and 16 euros in physical format.