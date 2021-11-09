11/09/2021 at 06:30 CET

Neil warnock had had enough. It is normal, no one can be surprised that at 72, and after spending the last 40 training in all English categories, the historic coach looked tired. “Before accepting this job, I had six or seven proposals, but they didn’t seem like the right options. It was good for me to rest for a while, and now I have no doubts: this will be my last job. There will be no more & rdquor ;.

An honest statement and fully aware of its limitations. If it were not because he did not say it this course, or the past, but in 2007 when he took over the reins of Crystal Palace. Neil Warnock has had seven more jobs since then, and has continued training until two days ago, when he was kicked out of the Championship’s Middlesbrough after three straight games without a win.

He did not leave Riverside Stadium without making history: in his last duel in charge of the club, became the English coach with the most games of always. 1,603 duels directed from the band, surpassing those recorded by Dario Gradi in 35 seasons. Warnock has done it in more than four decades, going through 18 different projects and leaving hundreds of anecdotes in English football.

Anecdote with Pep Guardiola

Knows it even Pep Guardiola, who met him in perhaps his last great successful project: Cardiff City. Warnock led the Welsh back to the Premier in 2018, although they were relegated the following season. It was the season in which the City of Guardiola and Liverpool of Klopp fought for the Premier until the end, with the ‘citizens’ taking the jack to the water scoring 98 points, by 97 of the ‘reds’.

Manchester City visited and beat Cardiff in the final leg of the course. Warnock and Guardiola had a glass of wine at the end of the match, where the Englishman reminded the Catalan that in a matter of weeks he could do him a favor by winning at Anfield. Pep joked: “If you get it, we’ll give you a nice bottle of wine & rdquor ;. Warnock, 69, thought little: “A bottle? I hope Manchester City will give me a whole vineyard if I do this, really & rdquor ;.

Warnock built his reputation as a problem solver. Either way, he managed to save any team from the Championship relegation. Al Cardiff took him out of the danger zone and raised him to promotion in a year and a half. In 2007 he did the same with the Crystal Palace. Or in 2003, when he led the team of his heart, Sheffield United, to the Premier League.

Now, after leaving Middlesbrough, he will have time to return to Cornwall, in North Wales, at the house from which he took six-hour daily trips by car to go to training. He will probably miss it, although he will never admit it: “In unemployment you save yourself problems: you don’t have to be aware of 25 kids stuck in a changing room & rdquor;, released a little less than a year ago. Long live Neil Warnock.