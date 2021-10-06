10/06/2021

On at 22:45 CEST

This summer Pedri became, at the age of 18, the youngest footballer to play a European Championship with Spain. Yesterday, at the age of 17, Gavi became the youngest to make his debut against Italy.

They are both special footballers. The two have shown rebellion in a Barça in free fall. They both like Luis Enrique, who as a footballer also played with clenched fists.

The football of Pedri and Gavi enters through the eyes, but it is their competitive nature that attracts the most attention; they are two children who compete with less fear than many adults. It was demonstrated by Gavi, who did not shrink from the fever of Italy.

While playing with 11, Italy squeezed and overwhelmed the national team. It is nothing new, Spanish football often has an intensity problem. Their clubs find it difficult to compete with the physical level of teams from England or Germany.

It was checked again in the first half when Italy set a very high pace. The Spanish midfielders suffered until the first goal from Ferran Torres arrived. Spain found on the left wing, in the football of Marcos Alonso and Oyarzabal, a space to begin to break Italy. On the other band, Gavi put on the outburst with his usual aggressiveness.

The Barça midfielder once again stood out for his intensity in the clash and for his determination to recover balls. This time as inside right. And that Italy tried to shake him off.

The first Marco Verratti, who in the first action sent a message to the youth squad. Gavi started the game suffering, losing a dangerous ball, but it grew every minute leaving a big gamer feeling.

Personality. That was the most repeated adjective among specialists. At times he seemed even more comfortable than at Barça. Nothing strange in a team that plays more together than Barça and competes with better spirits. It helped that Italy played 10 and gave up the pressure of the first half. In this context, Gavi played a lot of the ball and always made sense.

Despite having top footballers in front of him, he knew how to take advantage, always well profiled and using the body very well to protect itself. At his side, he found in Busquets and Koke two accomplices to dominate the match, and ahead, footballers like Oyarzabal and Ferran Torres, always gave midfielders pass options.

Italy did not give up and Spain had to continue competing. Spain won and Luis Enrique again showed that he is very comfortable against the current. Many saw Gavi’s tenure as frivolity or a coach attack. But with 17 years and 62 days, the azulgrana showed that he is not an ordinary child before being replaced by Sergi Roberto in 85 ‘. The year Chiellini debuted with Italy, Pablo Martín Páez Gavira was born. For a few weeks, on everyone’s lips like Gavi.