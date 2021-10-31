What leads a person to trick the authorities into fattening a loan, spending the money on a Pokémon card, and putting their company and employees at risk?

The pandemic has been very hard and very long for everyone, including self-employed entrepreneurs who have seen their income drop to zero due to confinement and the forced closure of premises.

Many governments launched ERTEs or Covid loans without interest, or very low, to help troubled companies and avoid closures and layoffs.

Vinath Oudomsine is an American businessman from Georgia who ordered one of these Covid loans, receiving $ 85,000. But instead of using them to save your company … $ 57,000 was spent on a Pokémon card.

What’s more committed two other fraud in the loan request, for which you could be sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison, and a fine of $ 250,000.

To apply for the Covid loan, Vinath Oudomsine deceived the government, saying his company had 10 employees and had generated $ 235,000 in the last year.

But according to The Telegraph, the complaint states that his company had fewer employees, and earned much less in 2019.

Thanks to this fraud got a loan of $ 85,000, although the information does not say if it was completely lost, or had to return it.

The point is that instead of using it to keep your business afloat, $ 57,000 was spent to buy a Pokémon card, although the complaint does not include what letter it is.

Pokémon trading cards are used both to compete in their popular card game, and to collect.

The rarest ones have a high price in the market. Last December Charizard’s holographic card was sold for $ 369,000:

Vinath Oudomsine has been accused of various fraud. Among them, lying in the number of employees and the profits of your company to request a Covid loan, and spending the money improperly.

The penalties for these crimes can reach 20 years in prison, and a fine of $ 250,000.

Something tells us that his $ 57,000 Pokémon card is going to change owners shortly …