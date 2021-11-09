It’s called Peloton Guide and it’s an AI-powered camera that measures our movements and exercises at home so that we don’t injure ourselves and get the most out of lifting weights in the comfort of home.

Imagine buying some weights to train at home because the gym catches you far away or because the coronavirus has left you after effects that prevent you from being surrounded by so many people sweating and doing sports.

Now you start to train at home and you do not know if you are doing it well or badly, or if the movements you are doing are correct or you can injure yourself. Luckily for you there is a company called Peloton that has decided to take care of all this and more.

Peloton thrived during the pandemic with the exponential increase in sales of its smart bike, accumulating millions of subscribers in his payment application.

And now it seems that the situation has stabilized and that they have seen that they need to give a new blow to the table to stand out, in Peloton they have announced that they have ready a camera with artificial intelligence that corrects the movements of the training.

Peloton Guide is the Peloton’s first foray into fitness and it consists of a camera (a kind of webcam) driven by an AI that records all our movements while we exercise and gives us advice and corrects our posture.

Is that how it works: Peloton Guide connects to your TV with an HDMI cable; Once you turn it on and log in to your Peloton account, you will see an interface similar to that of the Peloton Bike, where you can find live strength training and content already recorded on demand.

From there it is up to you to choose what training you want to do, be it a functional one, an upper body or a leg and gluteal one. Peloton Guide shows you what you select and trains you in real time with postural recommendations.

The camera, which is the novelty, allows you to see yourself on television training with the instructor so that you can compare your position with that of the expert, so there is no failure when executing the exercise.

This product will go on sale first in the US and will be the company’s first gadget that costs less than $ 500 to buy. In case you do not have loose we leave you some exercises that are free.