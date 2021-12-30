12/30/2021 at 11:44 CET

Vicent Ruiz Sancho

For a few days pets are considered members of the family. And as such, they are subject to possible joint custody in the event of a breakup.

It looks like a Christmas story. Maybe it is. She is from Valencia; him, a Sevillian. They met in college and soon after, between the two, love blossomed. They settled in Seville. In the capital of Betis –Guadalquivir the river was later called–, the couple decided to bring a cat home. They acquired it in a shelter of the Protectora de Animals in Seville. ‘India‘they called their traveling companion, a beautiful cat with gray striped fur.

The relationship started between the students prospered and promised. They also had ‘India’ by their side. But sometimes, as the poet Sabina sang, it happens that “there are eternal loves that last as long as a short winter lasts.” The courtship was cut short. On the other hand, the affection that both felt – and do feel – for the cat did not disappear.. The Valencian woman returned to her homeland, on the banks of the Turia, and she did not do it alone. India accompanied her.

For his part, he, through the lawyer María Luisa Sierra, attached to the Valencian Association of Lawyers in Animal Defense (Avada), requested the return of the cat to Seville through a “claim of ownership” of the “object” and subsidiarily of “claim of shared use”.

According to sources in the case, “as long as the legal status of the animals does not vary in the civil sphere” animals are listed as “things”Hence the claim of the cat as an “object”. Likewise, the Sevillian’s demand included “a psychological report that confirmed the emotional situation of the plaintiff and the enormous sentimental attachment to the cat “.

On the other hand, it should be added that the Protectora de Animales de Sevilla tried to mediate in the lawsuit, although “it could not get both parties to reach an agreement.” In these circumstances, the Valencian university student – with a family in Burjassot – did not take long to receive the claim filed by her ex and, as a defendant, contacted the lawyer Olga Camps, also attached to the non-profit group Avada.

After studying the case, both the lawyer Camps, representing the Valencian, and Sierra, representing the Sevillian, concluded that “The best resolution for the cat and for the ex-boyfriends” is “to reach an agreement of joint custody of the animal” in which both parties give in. The agreement was finally signed and the Court accepted it, approved and filed, so that “there was no need to go to trial.”

The shared custody agreement that the Sevillian and Valencian reached is basically based on the fact that both parties recognize that, despite the fact that in the data of the Valencian Computer Registry of Animal Identification (Rivia) – mandatory for dogs but not for cats – Only the name of a member of the ex-partner appears, “both are owners and owners of the cat.” in addition he and she show – they have already done it more than enough – to have a “strong bond with the animal and they wish their well-being. “

Avoid continuous transfers

According to the agreement, “the cat will remain in the company of each of them for a period of six months a year“, which” will avoid continuous transfers from Seville to Valencia or vice versa “that could be” very stressful for the animal “. The deliveries and collections of the cat will be made” in two trusted veterinary clinics of both, one in Seville and the other in Valencia “, and” in each delivery and collection the state of the animal will be certified. “As for the” ordinary and extraordinary expenses “generated by the animal,” both will assume them at 50%. “Needless to say, the agreed agreement includes “penalty clauses in case of non-compliance“which could mean the” loss of custody of the cat. “

Therapeutic power

In statements to Levante-EMV, Prensa Ibérica newspaper, the same group as this newspaper, lawyer Olga Camps, said that “at the moment the relationship between the Valencian and the Sevillian has improved.” In fact, even though they don’t live together, “they know that they have to be in communication and get along for the sake of their beloved ‘India’.” Camps, known in the municipality for her strong involvement in the animal rights cause, stated that “stories like this demonstrate the therapeutic power of animals“.