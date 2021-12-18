12/18/2021 at 18:45 CET

Andoni Iraola’s Rayo Vallecano is one of the fashionable teams in LaLiga Santander. With 30 points in 18 days, the Madrilenians have settled in European positions and They will sleep as a Champions League team after defeating Deportivo Alavés (2-0).

RAY 2-0 ALA (FT) – @RayoVallecano is the first recently promoted to have 8 wins and 1 draw in his first 9 home games in La Liga since he did … Rayo Vallecano himself, in the season of his debut in the First Division (1977-78). – MisterChip (Alexis) (@ 2010MisterChip) December 18, 2021

Those from the capital, who have defeated teams like FC Barcelona or Athletic Club, they have signed eight wins and one draw in nine home games this 2021/22 season, a record not seen on a newly promoted since 1977/78.

Andoni Iraola’s men have broken a record that was in force by Rayo Vallecano himself. The other teams to do so were: Oviedo in 1933-34, Racing in 1950-51 and Real Valladolid in 1962-63. All of them finished between the first half of the table and in the case of the Valladolid club they did it as fourth classified.

How far will Rayo Vallecano go?

Rayo Vallecano’s great moment of form is one of the best news of LaLiga in its 2021/22 edition: He has established himself at the top of the table and is one of the toughest rivals at home, where he still doesn’t know what it’s like to lose.

At the moment, Andoni Iraola’s team is ranked fourth with 30 points out of 54 possible, nine wins, three draws and six losses. In addition, they have registered 26 goals for and 18 against.