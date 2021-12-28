12/28/2021 at 18:40 CET

The Unió Esportiva Santboiana has lived a very special 2021 with the celebration of its Centenary and that will continue in 2022 to finish enjoying all the planned events for a key event in rugby and Spanish sport.

And it is that the Santboiana, Founded on July 4, 1921, it has exercised the role of a club, not only linked to rugby, that sport that brought Baldiri Aleu Torras to the city, which aroused enthusiasm when he was studying in Toulouse, and which today gives its name to the modern facility of the Baix Llobregat entity.

A club open to sports diversity, trying to instill the same love for rugby in his friends and with an open mind not only to enjoy that sport still unknown in Spain, but add other sports sections such as athletics or later swimming.

The Els Vinyets field was already the Santbioana field in Sant Boi, on Army grounds

| EU SANTBOIANA

In 1921 the club was founded, although it needed other entities to develop as well to be able to compete with each other. And with the help of Santboiana herself, other clubs were added in Catalonia such as CE Catalunya, CN Barcelona, ​​and CN Atlético, who played the first official competition together with Santboiana, the Royal Horse Racing Society Cup, held on the central grounds of the old Barcelona racecourse, located in the current Zona Franca, on May 2, 1922.

Finally, he moved to the current area in 1948, in a swap with the Army

| EU SANTBOIANA

The trophy went to the UE Santboiana. It was the first of hundreds achieved throughout its history, not only by the first team but by all categories, in a club with a family atmosphere, but competitive “that has always overcome problems with the support of all partners and friends & rdquor; explains one of the notaries in the history of the club, Josep Maria Sirvent, who has lived all the possible roles of the club, player, president, and now, living history of the entity.

La Santboiana currently has a modern facility in the city

| EU SANTBOIANA

The Santboian EU has gone through glorious moments at a sporting and social level and other more committed ones, but its will to compete In all circumstances throughout its history, it has led him to be one of the most awarded and, of course, the most respected.

In its showcases, among hundreds of cups of all categories, it has 7 Leagues, 12 King’s Cups, 4 Iberian Cups, 3 Pyrenees Cups and 18 Catalan Championships.

His last great success was the Copa del Rey in 2017. This season, the team seems ready to fight for everything, and on January 9 they have an important game against Alcobendas that could bring them closer to the final phase of the Cup.

Santboiana fans have never stopped supporting the team in good times and bad

| JORDI ELIAS

These 100 years of rugby in Sant Boi have been an excellent opportunity to develop many activities, not only sports, but also social, that allow you to put a point and follow a magnificent story that started in 1921.

In Sant Boi de Llobregat, after these 100 years, the club will continue to write its pages on the sport of the oval ball, and as a vital history of this town in Baix Llobregat. Congratulations!