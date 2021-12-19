The story looks like something out of a novel, but it is completely real. Nazis, looters, Emperor Caligula, and a coincidence that started it all appear.

Our story starts in 2013, in New York. The Italian architect Dario del BufaloAn expert on ancient stones, he came to town to lecture and sign his book, Porphyry.

In the middle of the signing session, he opened the aforementioned book to dedicate it to a fan, and coincidentally He showed the page where a Roman mosaic appeared. A young man in the queue told an older woman, “Look Helen, it’s your mosaic.” “Yes, it’s mine,” she replied.

Del Bufalo heard these words, and was intrigued: that mosaic had disappeared decades ago. As Dornob recounts, he decided to follow the young man to an art gallery that belonged to the older woman, an art dealer named Helen fioratti.

There he found the mosaic … which had been used as a coffee table for 50 years.

Helen Fioratti assured that it had been an “innocent purchase” at an auction by a dealer specializing in works of art stolen by the Nazis in the 1960s.

When he bought it he put it on a pedestal, and used it as a coffee table for half a century.

The table turned out to be a Roman mosaic from the 1st century that belonged to one of the two big barges for parties and orgies that the Emperor Caligula had anchored in Lake Nemi.

When the emperor was assassinated the boats were sunk.

During world war II, Mussolini dried up the lake and the contents of the barges and other treasures were taken to a museum.

But during the war the museum was destroyed, and the big barges and all their contents were lost.

The stolen mosaic has no signs of explosions or fire, so surely was stolen during the transfer to the museum, and ended up as a nightstand in New York.

Dario del Bufalo had no choice but to inform the North American authorities, who They have returned the mosaic to Italy and it is now exhibited in the Museum of Roman Ships.

Helen Fioratti was not charged with buying the mosaic, and although she continues to believe that she is its rightful owner, she did not appeal for its return to Italy.

A movie story, with a happy ending: half a century later, Caligula’s mosaic returns to the place where it had been plundered.