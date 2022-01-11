In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is one of the new low-cost tablets from Samsung that has a 4G connection to connect to the internet wherever you are.

Not all cheap tablets are the same. Is Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 It is a new model from the well-known South Korean brand that has details that will surely interest you if you were looking for a tablet. In addition, it maintains a very reasonable price.

The best thing about this Galaxy Tab A8 tablet is that has a 4G internet connection, so you only have to put a SIM card with a data plan to use it wherever you want. But it is that it has a special price of only 275 euros.

Samsung’s new cheap tablet has a 10.5-inch screen and a battery to last all day. Perfect for watching movies, series, gaming and surfing the internet.

If you wanted a 10.5-inch tablet perfect for watching movies, series, YouTube or TikTok videos and that was cheap, this is your best option right now.

In addition, it has a pleasant design with symmetrical 10.2 mm frames to hold it in any situation.

It has 4 speakers with Dolby Atmos surround sound, an octa-core processor, 4 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage that you can expand with a microSD card and a 7,040mAh battery.

There is no doubt that the Apple iPad is the benchmark tablet in the market, however, in the Android world there are cheap alternatives that are also very competitive both in terms of price and performance.

It is not a high-end tablet. It is among the entry tablets of less than 300 euros that are perfect for consuming videos or connecting to the internet. Even as a children’s tablet since it has parental lock methods and the Samsung Kids application.

Take advantage of this offer on Amazon because it is a very interesting tablet with which you can connect to the internet to browse or watch videos wherever you are with its own data SIM card.

Get it with free and fast shipping thanks to the advantages of Amazon Prime. You only have to register if you are not already a client, and you will be able to enjoy it 30 days without obligation.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.