10/29/2021 at 1:25 AM CEST

NEXT LEAGUE CHAMPION

The League of 100 points is not going to be this one by any means. We have not completed a third of the championship, but this statement is perfectly valid considering what we have seen to date. To give us an idea, Real Madrid -which is the best placed among the favorites for the title- would have to win all 26 of the 28 games that remain, only allowing a draw and a defeat in that period, while Barça mathematically it cannot reach a figure that not too long ago was not so impossible for them.

Playing by arithmetic means, we find that Atlético de Madrid needed 86 points on their locker last season to win La Liga. This year they are in progression of 72 points, despite having reinforced their squad with Griezmann, among other names. The championship is cheaper than ever with a leading Real Sociedad that is presented in a progression of 82 points. The last time a League was won by that amount or less was in the 2006/07 season when Real Madrid of Capello’s comebacks worked the miracle by taking it with 76 points. The cheapest in Spain with the 3-point-per-win system corresponds to Deportivo de la Coruña, who achieved it in the 99/00 season with 69 points.

We are, without a doubt, facing the tightest League in recent years seeing the top seven in a five-point handkerchief after more than 10 days gone by. It is striking that Barça is not within this range of candidates, but it is equally surprising to see two teams with very modest budgets such as Rayo Vallecano and Osasuna de Pamplona. Things are catching up in a league that has excessively talkative numbers, with 72 draws so far this tournament for 70 wins and 70 losses.

Teams like Real Sociedad or Sevilla have sneaked into the mix to dream of a title that has resisted them for decades seeing the relatively low level of performance of the big three. Everyone hopes that sooner or later Real Madrid, Atlético and Barça will achieve a continuity in the results that did not arrive at the end of October when it was more than two and a half months since the competition started. Another cause of this equality is the lack of goals in the competition with just 2.3 per game, while other leagues such as the Italian or the German easily exceed three per game.

The absence of Messi has been caught by a Karim Benzema who governs the offensive statistics of the championship with an iron hand, being the top scorer with nine goals and the top assistant with seven goal passes. Luis Suárez, with six goals, follows him at a considerable distance, but he tells us that the greats have a lot of gunpowder and that they only need the perseverance to defend well to get better results. Athletic Bilbao, Sevilla and Real Sociedad are the best defenses in the championship, conceding less than one goal per game, while Atlético, Madrid and Barça concede one or more on average.

We believe that the League is going to be one of the most exciting of all time and that in these cases it can be decided by small details such as injuries and even referee decisions. We will see if time puts each budget in its place, although no one will be able to snatch a League from us that will be cheap, but highly coveted.