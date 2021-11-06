11/05/2021 at 18:31 CET

An international team of researchers led by the University of the Witwatersrand, in Johannesburg, South Africa, has made the discovery of parts of the skull and teeth of a Homo naledi child. The remains found in the depths of a South African cave are the first of a child of this human species to come to light: they could modify part of the history of human beings on Earth.

Homo naledi It is a primitive species, which existed at a time when only modern humans were previously thought to be found in Africa. Their very presence at that time and in that place complicates our understanding of which species first developed complex cultures, with stone tools and even ritual practices.

The boy to whom the discovered skull belonged, who was baptized with the name of Leti, died 250,000 years ago, with an approximate age of between four and six years. The find was made in an extremely remote passage in the huge cave system called Rising Star Cave System, in Johannesburg. It was identified exactly about 12 meters from the Dinaledi Chamber, the original site of the discovery of the first Homo naledi remains, which were revealed to the world in 2015.

An enigma to reveal

According to a press release, almost 2,000 individual fragments from more than two dozen individuals have been recovered since these South African caves were discovered, representing all stages of the life of Homo naledi. However, this species remains one of the more enigmatic ancient human relatives never discovered, capable of putting in check many of the concepts established around the history of the human species.

According to the explanations of the specialists, expressed in two separate studies that were published in the journal PaleoAnthropology, the discovery of skull remains associated with teeth from the same individual is extremely important to understand the growth and development of this species. In addition, it has made it possible to advance in terms of certain brain characteristics of the Homo naledi.

For example, scientists were able to determine that the brain size of the boy Leti is estimated at around 480 to 610 cubic centimeters. According to the researchers, this would correspond to around 90% to 95% of their adult brain power, making their brain size very comparable to that of adult limbs.

Closer in time

It was initially thought that Homo naledi It had lived in Africa about 2 million years ago, but to the surprise of scientists, geological studies showed that the age of the fossils was less than half a million years. Specifically, the radiometric dating of the calcite layers that had covered part of the remains found in the first discoveries indicated an antiquity of 236,000 years.

Furthermore, three Homo naledi teeth subjected to different dating methods yielded a result of 335,000 years of antiquity. Although the study of the boy’s remains has not yet been carried out to confirm exactly the date on which he lived, everything would indicate that Leti belonged to a similar period, given her proximity to the already dated remains discovered.

Taking into account the time when Homo naledi inhabited Africa, the doubts are growing: what species of hominid was the one that finally started the path towards the human being current, creating the culture and social organization that identifies us today?

References

Video: University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg. / Youtube.

Photo: the skull of the child Homo naledi discovered in South Africa. Credit: University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg.