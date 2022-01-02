01/02/2022 at 11:08 CET

Ivan aguiar

“Polygon of Sabón, always in fashion. “This is the motto of the association of businessmen of this industrial zone located in the Coruña town of Arteixo. It is a clear reference to Inditex, which landed there in 1977 with its first two factories, opened its headquarters in 2000 and is currently the main economic engine. The expansion that the company has experienced has been continuous. Since 2014, it has been seen clearly, since without making too much noise, as is its hallmark, it has increased the size of its headquarters by 50%. It built four new buildings, a car park that stands out for its huge roof of solar panels and plans, as this newspaper announced in December, to build new facilities in which the commercial and design teams of the Zara department will be located. This latest project will involve a total investment of more than 200 million euros. Step by step, the company has been building its own city in the municipality where it was born.

What is the headquarters of the company founded by Amancio Ortega? The first thing that catches your attention is not any of its buildings, but the army of small robotic lawnmowers that constantly roam the premises to fulfill their mission of achieving proper maintenance of the green areas. Another detail to take into account is the absence of any type of sign visible from the outside that serves to identify the company. In fact, the most emblematic and that is still published in many photographs in the press, disappeared three years ago after a reform that was undertaken to modify the entrance. He never got over it. Despite this, Inditex facilities, more typical of a modern technology park, stand out considerably compared to the rest of the industrial estate, which is characterized by industrial buildings.

The most recognizable buildings are those that form the central offices inaugurated in the year 2000, with its large windows. Next to it, last year the building for the team in charge of the zara.com website opened its doors. One of the aspects that stands out the most about this property and in which Inditex put the most effort is in everything related to sustainability. In addition to achieve self-sufficiency with 50% of light consumption required by the structure, the facility has an underground tank of 270 cubic meters that also makes it possible to reuse rainwater for non-potable uses such as irrigation or sanitary facilities.

In 2014, the textile firm acquired the site of EmesaAlthough it took a while to use it. In 2019, it obtained the building license to build a surface car park, but with a peculiarity: the roof was designed to house photovoltaic panels for the production of electricity for the complex. Currently, with the work already completed, you can see about 10,000 square meters with these elements intended to obtain clean energy. A few meters from this facility, there is a small wooded area that is quite visible from outside the complex. It was created at the same time as the parking area with solar panels.

Parking with solar panels, created in 2020. | IVÁN AGUIAR

Along with the central offices, the company carried out an expansion with three buildings covering an area of ​​80,000 square meters. This work began in 2015 and was completed in 2018. This expansion served to distribute five very different spaces: a restaurant, an auditorium, a gym, some offices for the area ITEM (information and technology) and a covered parking. The three buildings are interconnected to the rest of the complex, where the majority of users work, through walkways.

In 2020 it was made public that the firm had acquired the site of Gabesa, in which he shot down the existing ship, one of the oldest still active in the Sabón business park, with more than half a century of history. Now, a tree plantation is being carried out on this land that will serve to expand the existing one.

The headquarters of the textile multinational went from having a size of 153,786 square meters in 2014 to 236,074 today, since during this time it incorporated the plots of Emesa, Gabesa and Facet Filtration Group, all of them adjoined the headquarters. A few weeks ago, it was known that the company has also reached an agreement to buy the Piensos del Sil plot, one of the oldest factories of the polygon and that is located in the limit with the urban helmet.

The textile firm unveiled last week a recreation that allows you to get an idea of ​​what your particular city will be like within Arteixo. The current buildings that make up the headquarters, together with the new facilities of ZaraThey will be surrounded, to a large extent, by a wooded area.

Zara.com building, opened in spring 2021. | IVÁN AGUIAR

How important is the presence and growth experienced by the Zara headquarters in Sabón? The mayor of the municipality, Carlos Calvelo, explains that the company “transcends the City Council itself, the city ​​of A Coruña and that its importance is state & rdquor ;. In addition to the jobs it generates, its presence also means that the municipal coffers receive a considerable contribution of income. “The buildings and infrastructures that they carry out generate taxes that last over time and result in equipments for the neighbors,” he points out. The latest project announced by Inditex, the building of Zara, will assume that the town hall raised 6.2 million euros for the Tax on Constructions, Installations and Works (ICIO).

The fact that Inditex is based in Sabón has brought other benefits to Arteixo. The Amancio Ortega Foundation donated three million euros last year so that the town hall could acquire the spa, the building with the most history in the municipality and which until then had been in private hands. It also financed the twelve million euros that the construction of the day center, residence and nursery school that manages the Xunta de Galicia at town hall.

At a business level, the multinational is the “flagship & rdquor ;, according to the manager of the Association of Entrepreneurs of the Polígono Industrial de Sabón. Between the headquarters and its logistics warehouses, it occupies about half a million square meters, which represents 20% of the useful surface of the entire industrial area, one of the most dynamic in Galicia. “It is the most important company, for everything it generates. We must value the role of tractor company that is & rdquor ;, he indicates. Specifically, it refers not only to the direct business it generates, but also to the indirect business, with numerous firms from the A Coruña area that obtain workload thanks to Inditex. In addition, for the manager of the business group it is “very important & rdquor; that the firm “keep betting & rdquor; for him Sabón polygon and considers that it is a “pride & rdquor; to increase its surface in it.