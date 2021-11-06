(CNN Spanish) – The cold begins in the northern hemisphere and the heat in the south, the covid-19 pandemic glimpses solutions in pills and daily life begins to take some normality. A large sports schedule is proof of this. The events begin to receive public and there are others, such as marathons, in which the public is the protagonist of the action.

Boxing will have one of the most anticipated nights of the year with the fight between “Canelo” Álvarez and Caleb Plant. In Manchester the two most representative teams of the city will be sparked. F1 engines will roar in Mexico. This is an agenda with the sporting events that must be seen this weekend.

Note: all the times shown here correspond to Miami time. The time change in the US is taken into account, which begins to apply from Sunday, November 7.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2021

ATHLETICS

New York Marathon. There are already more than 50 editions of this traditional race.

Time: 8:00 am

SOCCER

England Premier League

Manchester United vs. Manchester City. A win at Old Trafford means that Cristiano Ronaldo’s team is tied on points with those led by Pep Guardiola.

Time: 6:30 am

LaLiga of Spain

Celta de Vigo vs. FC Barcelona. The Catalan club seeks to climb the table, currently occupying the ninth position.

Time: 9:15 am Real Madrid vs. Vallecano Ray. Real Madrid wants to consolidate at the top of the table and will face the team where Radamel Falcao García plays.

Time: 2:00 pm

Italy Serie A

Juventus vs. Fiorentina. The Turin side have lost their last two Serie A games and a third defeat would exacerbate the situation that has Juventus in the middle of the league table.

Time: 11:00 am

Bundesliga

RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund

Time: 11:30 am

League 1

Bordeaux vs. Paris saint germain

Time: 2:00 pm

Novak Djokovic at the Masters 100 in Paris. Credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / . via .

TENNIS

. Masters 1000 of Paris. Semifinals.

Time: 7:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

Miami Heat vs. Utah Jazz.

Time: 5:30 pm

BREAK DANCE

Red Bull BC One 2021 World Final

The best B-Boys and B-Girls in the world gather in Gdansk, Poland, for this final. Break dancing will be one of the competitions at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 7 These are the 3 fights that Canelo Álvarez remembers the most 0:58

BOXING

Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez vs. Caleb Plant. From this fight in Las Vegas, Nevada will emerge the undisputed champion of super middleweight, who would have in his possession the four belts of the bodies that govern professional boxing: IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO.

Time: 8:00 pm

Max Verstappen on November 5 in practice before the Mexican Grand Prix. Credit: Clive Mason / .

FORMULA ONE

Grand Prix of Mexico City. The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez will be the stop of the Formula One championship currently led by Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing), closely followed by driver and multiple champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes).

Time: 2:00 pm

SOCCER

England Premier League

Everton vs. Tottenham

Time: 9:00 am

A series

Milan vs. Inter de Milan

Time: 2:45 pm

Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Credit: MARCO BERTORELLO / . via .

TENNIS

Masters 1000 of Paris. Final

Time: 9:00 am

ATHLETICS

Barcelona Marathon

Time: 2:30 am

