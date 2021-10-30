Updated on Saturday, 30 October 2021 – 10:56

The argument of Shell’s largest shareholder is simple: the market values ​​’clean’ energy companies much more, which, in addition, require less capital cost than oil companies

That the energy transition does not come for free is something that we all have very much assumed. What is not clear is how much we are willing to pay. And here comes the argument of Blackrock against that of Blackstone, and the strategy of Daniel loeb against that of the largest private oil company in the world, the Anglo-Dutch Shell.

Blackrock is the world’s largest investment fund manager, and its founder, president and CEO, Larry Fink, is pushing the companies it has invested in to have zero emissions. Blackstone is one of the largest private equity funds in the world, and its co-founder, president and CEO, Steven Schwarzman, has suggested this week that if the price of a barrel of oil is at $ 85It is largely because investors do not want to finance exploration projects for new deposits. Investing in oil extraction is usually very expensive, and it also has high risks, so it is not an easy industry. If, on top of that, companies run the risk of being called everything for doing it, turn off and let’s go.

Which brings us to the situation of Shell and Loeb, which is not a theoretical question, but a very real debate that affects the oil company, which is the largest European company. Shell wants to be a ‘clean’ company. And Loeb, who, through his hedge fund Third point has bought approximately $ 750 million (€ 650 million) in Shell shares, wants Shell to split in two. In other words, there is a ‘dirty Shell’ (the oil one) and a ‘clean Shell’ (the one dedicated to natural gas and renewables).

Shell is, like most European oil companies, ‘going green’ under pressure from investors (again, the Blackrock vs. Blackstone debate), governments (and that’s where COP26 comes in, which starts the day after tomorrow) and even la Dutch Justice, which has ordered the company to reduce its ‘greenhouse effect’ gas emissions by a spectacular 45% by 2030.

Loeb’s argument is simple: the market values ​​’clean’ energy companies much more highly, which also require less capital cost than oil companies. In the letter in which it has announced its demand, Third Point outlines the following scenario: although the ‘clean’ part of Shell will only mean in 2022 40% of the company’s EBITDA, if it were listed separately, it would be worth more than all of Shell. This indirectly implies that the ‘dirty’ section of the company has a negative value. Today, Shell is worth about 165,000 million euros. Loeb thinks that 40% of natural gas and renewables alone would be worth almost € 220 billion. And he also believes that Shell’s current energy transition is in chaos, because “it is trying to please multiple interests and it is not succeeding with none.”

Loeb’s argument offers a way out of the Blackstone-Blackrock dilemma. And it also foreshadows a debate that we are going to have to undertake in Europe, where, on the one hand, governments have cultivated the idea of ​​’national champions’, that is, of private quasi-monopolies that, with the help of the States, they control certain sectors that are supposed to be strategic, such as oil (Total, Statoil, ENI, BP, Repsol …). Now, those same governments want these ‘national champions’ to remain so, but with renewable energy. And there are few things more difficult to make a company change. The tech sector, where change is faster, is full of old glories like IBM, Xerox, Hewlett-Packard, Dell, Sharp, Hitachi, Matsushita or Toshiba that have failed to compete against Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Google, or Facebook.

In other markets, the situation is different. Saudi Arabia It has promised to remove “every last molecule of hydrocarbons.” And in USA The pressure to ‘green’ the oil companies, although growing, is much lower than in Europe, to the point that the company from that country ConocoPhillips has bought assets that Shell has sold to reduce its carbon footprint. Thus, perhaps the best thing is to divide the oil companies between ‘clean’ and ‘dirty’ businesses, instead of waiting for a metamorphosis of companies that have been doing the same for a century and a half, which is to extract hydrocarbons, refine them and sell them.

