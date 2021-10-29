Currently, the price of Bitcoin is experiencing its historical record for the second time in this year 2021. In addition, the cryptocurrency market has once again shown great optimism from analysts, who predict new maximum prices for the main cryptocurrencies in the market in the next few months.

Despite the fact that the cryptocurrency market is at its peak, pointing out which of all of them could represent a profitable investment in the short term is not so simple.

The strong volatility of the market, with huge positive and negative price changes, alienates the most conservative investors. However, the executive of CoinPayments, Rubens Neistein, considers that there are currently 8 cryptocurrencies that have a great probability of increasing their price up to 50%, before 2022.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin was the world’s first cryptocurrency. Launched on the market in 2009 and has become the most popular. At present, it continues to lead the top of investment preferences in the cryptocurrency market.

Even with its well-known volatility, such as the great loss of its value in September, or the great increase in its price, achieving a record price of $ 66,000, recently. This cryptocurrency attracts more and more institutional investors and countries that want to adopt it as a legal tender, as happened in El Salvador.

The most optimistic projections for Bitcoin indicate that it should exceed the $ 100,000 barrier by the end of this year.

At the time of writing, the price of Bitcoin stands at $ 58,795.84, according to CoinMarketCap.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) has not prevented the cryptocurrency market’s reaction to the global economic crisis, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But before its crash in September, the cryptocurrency was hitting all-time highs, largely due to its platform update.

The short-term expectation is that the cryptocurrency surpassed its all-time high and then stabilizes at $ 4,000.

At the time of writing, Ethereum is trading at $ 3,985.86, according to CoinMarketCap.

Polkadot (DOT)

Between May and July, Polkadot registered a large drop in its price, after breaking its all-time record of $ 49.80. However, what has been seen in the following two months indicates a strong recovery, with a 255% growth in its value. The data shows a constant uptrend, which puts the cryptocurrency in a cross hairs for investors.

At the time of writing, Polkadot is listed at $ 40.89, according to CoinMarketCap.

Cardano (ADA)

In early September, Cardano, a cryptocurrency launched on the market in 2017, reached a maximum price of $ 2.96. There has been a slight decline since then, but the price is still well above the $ 0.17 recorded at the beginning of the year.

At the time of writing, Cardano is listed at $ 1.93, according to CoinMarketCap.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin has established itself as a major cryptocurrency in the market. It can be used as a payment method and as a utility token for any commissions on the Binance platform. In addition, it is the native cryptoasset of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which is currently the second largest Blockchain on the market.

BNB experienced strong growth earlier this year. However, it fell sharply between May and July, but continues to recover and is forecast to end the year higher.

At the time of writing, Binance Coin is listed at $ 455.25, according to CoinMarketCap.

Uniswap (UNI)

UNI is the governance token of the decentralized exchange of the same name Uniswap, which has already completed its first year in operation. This cryptocurrency valued at less than $ 4 in December 2020, reached a price of $ 43.16 in early May.

However, the sharp drop that affected the cryptocurrency market between May and July had an impact on its price. But, the asset is already recovering and its price is expected to increase by the end of the year.

As of this writing, Uniswap is listed at $ 24.44, according to CoinMarketCap.

PancakeSwap (CAKE)

PancakeSwap is another native token from a decentralized exchange with the same name. Its trajectory follows the same trend as its competitor Uniswap. That is, a steep rise during the first months of this year, reaching a maximum of $ 42.59 at the end of April. To then suffer a sharp drop in the months of May to July.

This cryptocurrency is in a moment of recovery and the launch of the new NFT market linked to the network of this cryptocurrency should boost its growth.

As of this writing, PancakeSwap is listed at $ 18.19, according to CoinMarketCap.

Theta (THETA)

Theta is a governance token for the platform of the same name that was launched in 2019. It works as a video transmission network that works with Blockchain technology. In March 2021, the valuation of this token was so great that it grew by 17,000% in a single year and was among the top ten cryptocurrencies.

However, its value has fallen since April, but the token still has a lot of potential for different applications in the remainder of 2021.

As of this writing, Theta is trading at $ 6.27, according to CoinMarketCap.

