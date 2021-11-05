

There is help to access the Internet.

Photo: fancycrave1 / Pixabay

In the past year and a half, we have seen the importance of Internet access in our daily lives. Today, a stable Internet connection for the home is as essential as water, gas or electricity. However, experts estimate that 42 million Americans do not have the type of Internet service required to connect properly in the 21st century.

According to a research study by the Pew Research Center in 2021, this problem is particularly relevant within the Latino community. Only 67% of Hispanic adults reported having a computer, compared to 80% of white adults; and only 65% ​​said they have Internet service at home, compared to 80% of white adults.

Recognizing the need to ensure that Americans have access to viable Internet service, Congress approved $ 3.2 billion of COVID assistance funds for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to launch the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program (EBB). The EBB, which launched in May, offers discounts of up to $ 50 a month for Internet services and $ 100 (allocated one time) for the purchase of connected devices in qualifying households, including those participating in programs such as SNAP, Medicaid and free or reduced school lunch programs. This program could go a long way toward closing the digital divide in America for people who lack access, primarily due to cost.

Unfortunately there are still families and households that need to understand how to access EBB. Since the program began, out of a total of 36 million people who qualify, only six million households have enrolled in the program. According to the study by the National Hispanic Media Coalition, it is concerning that the enrollment of Latinos in the EBB lags behind the enrollment rate of the general population, despite the great need demonstrated for this community.

There are several reasons for the program’s low enrollment: Congress did not set funding for outreach and promotion, so the FCC has had to rely on news coverage and outreach from volunteer contributors to spread the word. People are busy working, caring for their families or dealing with last minute emergencies. They may not have time to keep up with news about new government programs. In addition to this, many think that a nearly free Internet service sounds too good to be true, or that there are risks in enrolling in a government-run program. Language barriers and a complex, often confusing enrollment process hold many families back.

In short, people need to learn about EBB where they live and from people they trust. They also need help signing up. Community organizations are in the best position to reach those families who qualify, but they need additional support to allocate staff and time dedicated to promoting and educating about EBB in their communities.

That’s why Heartland Forward, a center for studies and practical application, works to improve economic performance in the 20 states in the middle of the country. With us is the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC); the oldest and largest Latino volunteer organization in the country. We are joining forces to launch a new collaboration to enroll Latino families who qualify for EBB.

As a central part of this collaboration, Heartland Forward has contributed $ 50,000 to support LULAC local councils in their outreach and enrollment efforts within the central 20 states of the country. Our two organizations will also provide local LULAC councils across the country with outreach materials and trainings to ensure they are well equipped to enroll their communities in the EBB.

We all have a role to play in ensuring that our country emerges from this pandemic stronger than before. An important part of our recovery efforts will depend on how many households can access the Internet quickly and consistently. EBB provides us with a historic opportunity to achieve this goal. However, it will take a concerted effort at the community level to reach those who are still digitally disconnected. Our help begins at the current point where each community is.

Heartland Forward and LULAC are proud to unite our capabilities to create real economic opportunity and equity for the Latino community through this collaboration. Collaborations like ours are essential to expand the success of EBB and move toward closing the digital divide in our Latino communities both downtown and across the country.

Sindy M. Benavides is the president of LULAC, and Angie Cooper is the director of programs for Heartland Forward.