12/05/2021 at 00:09 CET

Levante FS said goodbye to the Champions League this Saturday when they fell against Benfica after a very close match in which the Valencians emptied themselves and cut a 3-0 with goals from Araça and Usín and in which the Barça team did so. He tried to the end, putting the host team in trouble.

BEN

LEV

SL Benfica (1 + 2)

Roncaglio, Arthur, Henmi, Nilson and Jacaré -starting five- Robinho, Jesus, Chishkala, Tayebi, Cintra and Fits.

Raise FS (0 + 2)

Fede, Maxi, Rubi, Rivillos and Pedro Toro – starting five – Araça, Tolrá, Gallo, Roger and Hamza

Goals

1-0, m.5: Henmi, 2-0, m.22: Chishkala, 3-0, m.23: Roncaglio, 3-1, m.25: Araça, 3-2, m.26: Usín.

Referees

Cédric Pelissier (FRA), Victor Berg-Audic (FRA) and Kamil Çetin (TUR). They admonished Araça, Gallo and Roger for Levante and Jesus, Chishkala and Fits for Benfica.

After the defeat of the Ukrainian Uragan, Levante faced the match against the Portuguese team more alive than ever by winning to qualify for the Final Four and the Barça team went to Fidelidade concentrated and also half an hour later due to a problem with the transportation of the team that caused the delay of the match.

Levante was secure defensively in the first bars to prevent the Lisbon team, who had a first chance with Jacaré, from attacking comfortably at the same time as Maxi took advantage of the first Levantine possession to try from afar, but the shot went wide.

Despite the security shown by the Valencian team, which contained Benfica with a magnificent Maxi, Levante was soon overtaken by an overwhelming rival that suffocated the Catalans with an incisive Jacaré, but Fede was forceful and deflected the shots of Jacaré, Arthur and Chishkala.

Five minutes were enough for the ‘eagles’ to go ahead with a goal from Hemni that Fede touched, but the Levante goalkeeper’s hand was insufficient to clear the shot after a corner kick and, after the goal, Levante came out with Usín as goalkeeper player.

This system managed to nip a possible offensive avalanche in the bud while the Catalans waited with a calm possession for the perfect moment to try to tie. Roger bit him from the front, but Roncaglio caught without problems.

Although the ‘granotas’ did not have difficulties after the goal, they had problems to overcome the high pressure of Benfica, which was close to scoring the second, but Fede blocked Tayebi’s shot and Levante took the opportunity to go out quickly to the counterattack with a shot from Gallo that crashed into the post..

In the last minute, Roncaglio put his hand down to avoid Maxi’s draw and, after the restart, Levante received two goals in just two minutes. Chishkala scored the second with a right hand and, after the goal, Levante again used the system of five that was used by Roncaglio to score an empty goal.

Far from being daunted, Orriols’ team responded in the same way and cut distances in the 25th minute with a goal from Araça and then Usín scored the second after a foul that had to be repeated because Roncaglio went ahead. The 3-2 gave wings to Levante, who had several clear chances, but Benfica remained compact both in defense and in goal.