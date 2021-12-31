

Discover Cars, an international car rental website, is launching a contest where it will pay a person to take a road trip in the car of their choice.. The happy winner will carry the title of the company’s ‘road trip evaluator’.

As part of the ‘work’ you will earn, the new road trip tester will evaluate all aspects of the vehicle you drive, including all its devices and gears. You will then detail each item in a review. The tester will also critique anything in need of improvement and offer a final assessment as to whether the car is a good fit for a road trip.

In return, The successful candidate will be able to choose which car they would like to review, receive it for a three-day test drive, and earn $ 700 for all of this. They can spend the money on anything from flights to hotel tickets to attractions, if they choose, Discover Cars explained.

As for how you can qualify for the job, anyone over the age of 18 with a driver’s license can apply.

“Naturally, we would like the successful candidate to be passionate about cars. Of course, it is not necessary to know how to repair an engine, but understanding what makes a good car is key. We would also love to have someone who likes to travel. It’s not just about the car, but how you can enhance a ride. So having a solid understanding of a good vacation is an added bonus, ”the company shared on the contest page, according to Travel and Leisure.

You can head over to the company’s contest page, fill in the basic information, and add a short paragraph explaining what makes you the best candidate for the position.

Candidates can apply until January 6, 2022. The winner will be announced 30 days after the application deadline.

