If we continue to believe in sports liturgies, and we better do it because if not, I don’t know what we paint here, this is not a single match. The Celtics-Lakers gave identity to the NBA in its prehistory, launched the League into the stratosphere in the 1980s and are, after decades of thunderous collisions, one of the defining axes of American sport. A classic, the battle of the 34 rings (17 per head). It is good that we remember it now that neither of the two teams is to shoot rockets, much less close to their most fearsome versions (and I am being very generous, of course). And it was good that at least the Celtics (who won with the cap: 130-108) took it into account before going out to play. That they would like to win. The land is for those who work it.

At least the Garden, which needs alegrías, sang the ‘beat LA’. AND sneeringly encouraged Russell Westbrook to pitch whenever the Celtics defense implored him to pitch. The Garden had a good time: no matter how bad they are, no matter how much parody of themselves they are right now, they are the Lakers. Or at least they wear the Lakers jersey. And that well deserves a night of hunting big game, a good joy in a game that, curiously, takes the Lakers out of 50% (8-9, four losses in five games) and places the greens there (8-8). They have reacted, as best they could, after a bad start to the season. In its current format, it is difficult to see them hand in hand with the best of the East, but they already compete. The Lakers, on the other hand, are a practical joke. A team without cohesion, energy or plan. And if something was needed to define the difference between the two right now, the medical part gave it to us: the Celtics without Jaylen Brown (and without Rob Williams), the Lakers with LeBron James back.

Whoever in Los Angeles would like to hold onto LeBron’s return as a cure for all ills, basically magical thinking, surely rubbed his hands with the Lakers’ excellent initial display: advantages of more than ten points in a closed first quarter at 30- 38. For the rest of the night, 100-70 local. In the second part, 70-47. More than thirty points in all the rooms for a Celtics who have reconfigured in defense but suffer in attack … when the rivals can, at least, get in front of them and hold the position minimally. It was not the case: Jayson Tatum (37 points and 11 rebounds) reached for the basket with an ease that he does not find on other nights, when he limits himself to shooting from medium and long distance. The enemy was the ideal to try. Marcus Smart (tremendous: 22 + 8 + 6) highlighted his growth in recent weeks with a sensational game, in his sauce when he and Dennis Schröder (a revenge blow: 21 + 6 + 6) discovered that they could penetrate to the basket unopposed. Al Horford’s intelligence (18 + 4 + 4) contrasted visibly with her absence from Russell Westbrook, if you want to compare summer signings. Although it is not very relevant.

The Celtics, a constant song in the games of their rival, they swept on the rebound (51-33) and in points in the zone (56-36). After seven losses in the first quarter they only accumulated seven more. As soon as they took some separation at the beginning of the second half, they had the victory in their pocket because the Lakers only aspire to, in the best case, exchange baskets. His defense does not give for anything else. As soon as they wanted to deliver the coup de grace, they did. There was nothing in front, scarecrows in basketball jerseys. The trick worked for a few minutes. Afterward, the green flock got the hang of it and kicked up their boots against a rival who is an all-you-can-eat buffet. Next Please.

Frank Vogel, who is approaching the tightrope, does himself no favors with rotations but has been given a team without any outside defender, without height (Ariza’s return or glimpse) in the wings and without those ability that the champion had in 2020 to play small ball with big guys (a paradox that was worth a ring). The coach is likely to come out, but it’s hard to believe that this will lead to a dramatic revolution. LeBron returned, and did not change anything, although he was good, especially at the beginning: 23 points, 6 rebounds. You have a bad outlook ahead, but you should remember (or so it was sold and of course it would be hard to believe otherwise) that your hand is everywhere in the making of this outfit. Basically on the arrival of Westbrook. Anthony Davis added 31 points but did not dominate the game, sold in defense with the obligation to do everything in a team that does not control anyone on the outside and does not intimidate near the basket. Westbrook (12 + 4 + 6) did not play anything and his presence seemed to screech with LeBron and destabilize, in that new quintet, Horton-Tucker. The Lakers, in short, were the pantomime that they have been almost every night this season. Before without LeBron, now with him. With many casualties, a constant, but no level. Nothing better to be clear about it than passing through the Garden. Where so many battles won and so many lost … but leaving the skin, something that does not go with this team that, in all fairness, fell with a crash against the only one who wanted to remember that this is, or should be, more than a game. A pinch of green pride was enough.

