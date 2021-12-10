It’s easy: to make money on the stock market, all you have to do is buy profitable and cheap securities. The tricky thing is knowing which ones are profitable and cheap.

Since the 1970s, the bulk of financial markets have been dominated by the Efficient Markets Hypothesis (Fama) and modern wallet theory (Markowitz / Sharpe), an academic approach based on the assumption that price reflects the value of a financial asset almost perfectly, and almost instantaneously, in a view and analysis of models (and portfolio composition) anchored in the analysis of volatility and historical correlations as an approximation to investment risk. Although time and time again these assumptions have been proven false and at best, tailored to very specific assumptions, they still overwhelmingly dominate academia and, in many respects, investment portfolio setup and management. . The veteran investor, now deceased, Marthy whitman In his magnificent book Investment in value, a classic book on Wall Street (the first edition was in 1999), now published for the first time in Spanish, he questions this simple and flat view of the markets, offering savers and investors a complete guide on how to guide our investments supporting us in the correct valuation of assets based on their fundamentals.

It is a very rich, dynamic (investment is seen as a film, not as something static), and polyhydric vision of the markets, which starts from the central axiom that value is a subjective matter, tremendously complex, and that it depends of a multitude of factors and which can change rapidly if circumstances change. This value rests mainly, but not only, on the potential return that a specific financial security can give, whether equities or fixed income, and that it will also depend on the strength and quality of this return, on liquidity (a subject to which Whitman devotes a great deal of attention, and practically neglected by modern portfolio theory), on the perception that investors have. Investors of the specific title at the time of its sale, the macroeconomic environment, or the volume of the participation and the implications of political control that its purchase and sale may entail, especially in equity securities. This valuation will also depend on the time horizon and risk profile of the investor who buys our shares from us. In fact, another issue on which Whitman’s text sheds a lot of light is that the collective, for example, of Shareholders of a company are not a homogeneous group with the same interests.

In real life no two investors have the same intrinsic value, nor can their interests be the same: a trader, who speculates on a rise, or fall, in the short term; an activist (with the ability to influence the management of the company), concerned about unlocking value in the short term even at the expense of compromising the business in the long run; institutional investors, concerned about the quarterly growth of EPS; or genuinely long-term investors, interested in the ability of the business to continue creating wealth in the long term, and therefore interested in the trend and not so much in the result of a specific quarter, they will not necessarily have the same behavior, despite that the standard vision of the markets indicates that all shareholders have the same objectives and time preference. The book gives a very interesting and very rich vision of conflicts of interest, omnipresent in any financial operation, as well as a more realistic vision of the role of information – which is also very subjective – in the markets.

This granular analysis of the markets also includes the rich market of capital markets (operations related to corporate finance), where the value can be affected by operations of mergers or acquisitions (M&A), or other operations such as IPOs ( or exclusion operations), or leveraged purchases, either by an external LBO (Laverage Buyout) or by the management team itself MBO (Management Buyout). Whitman, for example, makes some invaluable observations about how capital structure can add value to a company.

Whitman’s text starts from a basic premise which is that the social sciences do not go well with the enactment of general laws, as does modern portfolio theory or the efficient markets hypothesis, and where the importance lies more in analyzing case by case. An approach that pays attention to the “micro”, in this case the analysis of specific financial securities, owned and operated by real people, with beliefs and approximations to value, liquidity needs, risk profiles and very temporary preferences. different

Another relevant idea from Whitman’s book is that of all the many labels that are used regarding investment strategies and styles, most of the times used incorrectly, mainly two really make sense: speculate or invest: in the first case , it is played to “be smarter than others”, this is to anticipate short / medium term oscillations in the market; In the second case, we support investment decisions (now) in the fundamentals of the asset in which it is invested, trying to yield an intrinsic value, always imperfect, and whose safety margin (difference between value and price) depends on the quality Of these fundamentals, the liquidity of the security, and many other factors impossible to quantify: remember that risk, like beauty, is not something that can be quantified.

Finally, one of the great virtues of the book is that addresses the trade of investing without necessarily distinguishing between listed or unlisted markets; or, rather, a distinction between financial markets and corporate finance that is fuzzy, where both planes interpose and enrich each other. This overview allows us to observe how the valuation approach to corporate finance, which many of us learned from manuals such as the sensational Bradley-Myers, it has a level of solvency much higher than all the academic literature born from listed markets: rich in data and papers, very poor in theories of value (pun intended) and practical utility. In short, a book of level and sophistication for professionals in the sector who want to learn from a veteran teacher, or for demanding savers who want to enrich their vision of financial markets.

INVESTMENT IN VALUE

Author: Martin J. Whitman.

Editorial: Deusto-Value School. 2021.

Price: 19.95 euros; (9.99 ebook).

