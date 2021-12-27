The Dallas Cowboys made quite the statement against the Washington Football Team by setting and tying a bunch of records in a huge victory.

The Cowboys welcomed the Washington Football Team to AT&T Stadium for Sunday Night Football and used them to set a whole bunch of records.

It was that kind of beat down as Dallas pulled ahead 21-0 in the first quarter and never looked back.

Quarterback Dak Prescott was on. The defense was on. Special teams was on. It was as complete a performance as Mike McCarthy could have hoped for.

The 56-14 Cowboys victory will also go down in quite a few places in the record books.

Dak Prescott became the first QB in NFL history to do this

Prescott’s performance wasn’t just impressive with four touchdowns to his name. It was historic.

As Ed Werder pointed out, Prescott became the first quarterback in the history of the NFL to throw a touchdown pass to a running back, tight end, wide receiver and offensive lineman.

He hit every position group… except for his own.

Terence Steele and DeMarcus Lawrence produced a new Cowboys feat

Dallas has had plenty of excellent offensive and defensive linemen in their history, but they’ve never had a pair score in the same game before Sunday night.

Offensive lineman Terence Steele caught that touchdown pass from Prescott while DeMarcus Lawrence returned an interception for a touchdown to become the first Cowboys offensive and defensive linemen to score in the same game, per Cowboys PR.

Trevon Diggs tied a Cowboys franchise record

With his 11th interception of the campaign, Trevon Diggs matched the Cowboys franchise record for picks in a season. He needs just one more interception to pass Everson Wells, who also had 11 during the 1981 season.

He’s also not so far behind the all-time NFL record belonging to Dick Lane with 14 in 1952 when he was playing for the Rams. It would take an incredible finish to the season for Diggs to match that one.

The Cowboys tied a franchise record for points in a half

The Dallas record for points in a half of play was 42 in 1969 when they beat the Eagles 49-14, per Todd Archer of ESPN. This game matched that output.

Dak Prescott took over with the most passing yards in a half in 2021

It was a big day for quarterback passing stats with Joe Burrow putting up 299 in one half against the Ravens. Prescott didn’t let that stand, surpassing him for the most first-half yards in the NFL this year with 320, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

There could have been even more. Dallas needed a touchdown to pass the franchise record for points in a game.

If they hadn’t given up a garbage-time touchdown to WFT, they would have tied the franchise record for margin of victory. They just saved those marks for later.