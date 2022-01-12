01/12/2022 at 7:29 PM CET

Cristina Gallardo

Thousands of resolutions accumulate since Monday in the courts throughout Spain without being able to notify due to a problem in the MINERVA system of the Ministry of Justice and also in the so-called GESPRO of the Ccommunity of Madrid which has been dragging on since last Monday, according to the secretaries of the Administration of Justice consulted by EL PERIÓDICO DE ESPAÑA, a newspaper belonging to the same publishing group as this medium.

From the Ministry of Justice confirm the incidence, although they point out that “the system is shocked, but it works, although not at full capacity. “According to the data reported to this newspaper, at 11.00 this morning they had managed to sign around 8,500 documents, Although this figure at that time should be double, and the problems persisted at 5:00 p.m.

Already on Monday first thing in the morning, around 7.45 in the morning, technical problems were detected in one of the two Data Processing Centers (DPC) belonging to the Directorate General for Digital Transformation of the Ministry of Justice. This caused the temporary loss of service of some telematic applications in judicial bodies., Prosecutor’s Office, Civil Registries, Citizen Services and Central Registry WindowAlthough, as reported by the Ministry in a statement, these problems were solved that same afternoon.

This point is denied by several LAJ consulted by this newspaper and by the Ministry itself, which this Wednesday has acknowledged to EL PERIÓDICO DE ESPAÑA that after having stabilized services affected in the “important problem suffered on Monday” – due to a problem in the air conditioning infrastructure of one of the DGTDA CPDs – there is still “a incidence in the electronic signature automation service that is making it difficult to sign documents through the Portafirmas in judicial bodies and the generation of certificates in the window service of the Central Civil Registry “.

“Impossible to sign”

In practice, according to the LAJ of the Court of First Instance number 12 of Valladolid, Gloria Monchón, the situation is as follows: “At the end of the morning some resolution passed, but it was impossible to sign, so It is not solved at all. We are on January 12 and in my court neither a sentence nor a judicial order has been handed down. And they are done, waiting “.

The Ministry of Justice asks the LAJ (former judicial secretaries) that, in cases in which it is necessary to sign judicial documents, proceed through a system not integrated with the Minerva Procedural Management System or signing the paper handwritten and subsequently incorporating it into the digital file. Monchón responds that signing the paper and scanning can be “even illegal” having digital file.

Face the “clockwork”

From other courts they complain that there is not a day that the LAJ do not have to face the “little clock” on the computer screen and take up to fifteen minutes to notify a simple order or a one-page sort order. They confirm that today “vpn and digital signature” did not work. Another lawyer, @nikamonina on Twitter, pointed out after 10 in the morning: “One more day this is not even pedals. If someone thinks that this is how it is possible to work properly, tell me how. “

Among other reasons for the problem, the LAJs point to the fact that almost every autonomous community has a different procedural management system (there are up to ten) that, in many cases, “They don’t even speak & rdquor; each. There are Adriano in Andalusia, Atlante in the Canary Islands, Cicerone in Valencia, Justicia Bat in the Basque Country, Themis in Catalonia, Avantius in Navarra etc.

Due to this type of situation, and also in defense of their salary adequacy, the court clerks have been mobilizing for a few months and, in the absence of responses from the Ministry of Justice and what they consider “contempt for the defendant” have called a strike on next January 26.