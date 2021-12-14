12/14/2021 at 12:23 PM CET

EP

The National Police, in a joint operation with the Civil Guard, the Tax Agency and Europol, have dismantled an international criminal organization based in Spain and the Netherlands, and linked to the Mexican cartel of the Beltran Leyva, allegedly dedicated to the introduction of cocaine and methamphetamine into Europe through the port of Barcelona.

This operation, whose investigation has lasted three years, has managed to intervene the greatest amount in the history of the so-called ‘crystal meth’, with the apprehension of a total of 2,549 kilos of methamphetamine, 1,370 kilos of cocaine and 17,000 liters of chemical products for the production of narcotic drugs.

The operation was carried out in Barcelona, ​​Tarragona, Talavera de la Reina and Valencia, in addition to the Netherlands and Turkey, and has concluded with the arrest of 16 people and the dismantling of the main route of introduction of these substances in Europe through the port of Barcelona.

His modus operandi consisted of introducing the drug into hidden rooms in concrete blocks, making it undetectable before port controls.

The investigation starts in 2017

Investigations began in 2017 as a result of the information flows and police cooperation national and international on an export company suspected of being used by the Mexican cartels in the introduction of huge quantities of narcotics in the European continent. Therefore, the agents monitored a Mexican merchant that could be introducing significant amounts of narcotics into Europe through Spain.

Precisely this company located in Mexico would be at the disposal of the Beltrán Leyva cartel that, using prefabricated concrete thermal blocks, hid drugs inside. In this way, they took advantage of the infrastructure of their international trade operations, coming from South America and Central America, to take over the European market for narcotic substances.

Thanks to the coordination of the police agencies, it was learned that in 2019, the Police from the Netherlands seized a total of 2,537 kilograms of pure methamphetamine, known as ‘crystal meth’, in a Rotterdam warehouse. In addition, continuing with the investigation, it was possible to detect a warehouse in the town of Utrecht, where a total of 17,000 liters of chemical products for the production of narcotics were stored. These substances came from a company based in Spain and in charge of introducing the drug on behalf of the Mexican cartel.

In this context, National Police, Civil Guard and Customs Surveillance They joined forces to control the movements of the company responsible for these items, based in Mexico and Barcelona, ​​and which used the port of Barcelona for its commercial activities. All this was coordinated by a citizen with Spanish and Mexican nationality living in Spain and who was also the main person in charge of the Mexican cartel in our country.

Following a detailed investigation into the movements of the importing company In Spain, in coordination with the Dutch authorities, a joint action was carried out that allowed the identification of all the actors involved in this international drug trafficking operation and its complete dismantling.