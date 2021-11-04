11/04/2021 at 13:10 CET

.

The National Police has dismantled a network that introduced in the EU, mainly in Spain and Germany, immigrants from Pakistan crammed into trucks in an operation that has been settled with 15 detainees, 12 of them in Jaén, Zaragoza, Huesca, Lleida and Tarragona, and the others in Slovenia, Croatia and Romania, where the ringleader was arrested.

The police action has made it possible to intercept at a point near the border between Croatia and Bosnia a truck in which 77 people were traveling overcrowded, four of them minors, in conditions that posed a serious risk to their lives, since they were in a cabin of only eight square meters and had to make holes in the ceiling to breathe.

Of the twelve detainees in Spain, five have been arrested in Zaragoza, three in Huesca, two in Lleida, one in Tarragona and another in Jaén, and seven of them have entered prison by order of the Central Court of Instruction number 6 of the High Court National.

In recent months the organization would have introduced at least 400 migrants of Pakistani origin into the European Union (EU) for which they used the Balkan route and collected people in the refugee camp of Bihac (Bosnia).

However, the Police have learned that the organization acted in Europe for several years so the total number of illegally introduced immigrants it may be much higher, officials from the Spanish, Romanian and Croatian police forces as well as Europol have reported at a press conference.

It is estimated that Only in the eight trips detected in the last nine months they obtained a profit of about 2 million euros They charged 3,000 euros to go to Slovenia, between 5,000 and 8,000 to Italy and other amounts to reach the European country of final destination, with which the total cost of the trip from Pakistan ranged between 12,000 and 20,000 euros.

Those responsible for the operation have warned that some of the migrants transferred by the network were fleeing conflict zones such as Syria and Afghanistan, posing a risk to the control of migratory flows in the EU.

Guided by “pins”

The investigation, directed by the aforementioned Court and promoted by the Prosecutor’s Office of the National High Court, started more than nine months ago with the arrest in Slovenia of a Spaniard who was driving a truck carrying 53 migrants of Pakistani origin.

As a result of this arrest, the Police discovered the existence of an organization with a presence in Pakistan, Greece, Bosnia, Croatia, Slovenia, France, Italy and Spain, where it had its largest structure.

Once the migrants reached the Bihac refugee camp, they were guided by “passers” from the organization to cross the mountains that separate them on foot. Bosnia from Croatia and from there they were transferred to the border with Slovenia in boxes of trucks rented in Spain of just eight square meters in which an average of 50 people went but sometimes more.

To get around border control, migrants got off the trucks and crossed places where they were not detected on foot.

Once in Slovenian territory, they mounted the trucks again to continue to Italy, from where they were transferred by different means to the country of final destination, especially to Spain and Germany.

Truck drivers had the support of other members of the organization from the world of drug trafficking that from “shuttle” cars alerted them of possible police controls and provided alternative routes.

The leader of the organization, a Pakistani who alternated his residence between Pakistan, Spain, France and Romania, was arrested in the Romanian town of Craiova and after passing before the National Court the Court ordered his imprisonment.

He had been organizing human trafficking operations from Pakistan since October 2020 but at the beginning of last March he returned to Europe.