A cute pocket Chihuahua is the smallest dog in the world, according to the Guinness Record

Pearl is a pocket-sized Chihuahua who was crowned the world’s smallest dog: she’s less than a popsicle stick. She entered through the small door of the Guinness Record, receiving it this year.

How big is this dog? Just 9.14 centimeters tall, with a length of 12.7 centimeters (almost the same size as a dollar bill) and weighs 553 grams, according to the organization.

Born in the United States on September 1, 2020, Pearl took over the record set by a relative, Miracle Milly, who measured 9.65 centimeters. This other pocket chihuahua died in 2020, before she was born the new world record holder.

The origins of the Chihuahua dog breed

The Chihuahua dog breed is native to Mexico, becoming one of the most popular in the world after Paris Hilton had such a pet in the early 2000s. Its weight is from 1 to 3 kilograms.

Some breeders consider the expression pocket Chihuahua to be misused, since they are all Chihuahuas, period.

“The term ‘pocket’ is not handled by the Canófila Federation,” he explains the portal Chihuahuas de Bolsillo, “Since it is a term used by people to refer to one of the smallest Chihuahuas. From there they base themselves to say that the pocket does not exist ”.

The most widespread hypothesis about the origin of the Chihuahua dog is that it is a descendant of the Techichi, a companion dog of the Toltec Civilization in what is now Mexico, and small dogs from Europe. There are even illustrations and vessels in the shape of this little animal.

However, the Chihuahua is much smaller than the Techichi, which gives substance to the miscegenation hypothesis.

The upbringing of Pearl, the smallest dog in the world

Pearl’s owner is Vanessa Semler, and she spoke with Guinness record about his little princess. “We are lucky to have him with us, and to have this unique opportunity to break our own record, to share this incredible news with the world,” she said.

Pearl eats “high-quality food, like chicken and salmon,” and her owner takes her anywhere without much trouble: “She’s as small as a ball and slightly taller than a teacup.”

Pearl has even been to other countries as an exhibition. She was on the show Lo Show Dei Record, in Milan, showing her calm temperament.