12/16/2021 at 18:15 CET

A cyclist has caused several injuries due to a aggression with a knife to a taxi driver in the Rambla of Barcelona after both have starred in a fight, after which the victim has been transferred to a hospital without fear in principle for his life.

As reported to . sources of the Mossos, the aggression occurred around 10.30 am this Thursday in the central Rambla of the Catalan capital, at number 91.

For causes that are being investigated, there has been a dispute between the cyclist and the taxi driver, which has resulted in a stabbing attack by the former against the victim.

A detail of one of the attacks. | Elite Taxi

A tourniquet to stop the bleeding

The taxi driver has suffered multiple stab wounds in different areas of the body, and the Catalan police officers who have traveled to the scene have given him first aid and given him a tourniquet on one hand to stop bleeding, until the members of the Emergency Medical System (SEM) have arrived.

The Mossos They are now looking for the author of this aggression, a cyclist, thanks to the physical description provided by several witnesses.

The Catalan police have opened an investigation to clarify the facts and determine the origin of the fight, whose motives are unknown for now, although sAccording to the Elite Taxi union – Betevé’s social networks report – the alleged aggressor has pretended that he crashed into the taxi to try to rob the client. When the taxi driver asked him for an explanation for his behavior, the dispute and the aggression took place.