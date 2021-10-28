10/28/2021 at 6:57 PM CEST

The Czech Billionaire Daniel kretinsky, current owner of AC Sparta in Prague, would be negotiating the purchase of the 27% of West Ham United, according to several English media have advanced this Thursday. The purchase, what it would be a matter of days, it could be an approach of the entrepreneur to end up taking majority control of the Premier League team.

In addition to owning the Sparta in Prague, Kretinsky has significant investments in British companies such as the Royal Mail postal company, of which it is the largest shareholder, or the Sainsbury supermarkets, where it is the second. The Czech offer would put West Ham’s value among the 600 and 700 million pounds, after a club like him Newcastle united was sold to a Saudi fund a few weeks ago for 300 million pounds. This operation would end eleven years of David gold and David sullivan at the helm of West Ham, since took control of the club in 2010.

In recent years there have been protests against West Ham owners, culminating in the 2017/2018 season, when, with the team on the brink of decline, Occurred a field invasion at the London Olympic Stadium that forced the captain, Mark Noble, to expel a fan from the field of play. Among the decisions that have been made at the ‘Hammer’ club in recent years, the move from the old Boleyn Ground to the London Olympic stand out.

Finally, one of the reasons why Kretinsky He would have looked at West Ham as the club he could buy, it could be explained if we look at the players of the London team’s squad, since the ‘Hammer’ team has three Czech players in their ranks: Tomas Soucek, Alex Kral and Vladimir Coufal.